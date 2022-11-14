Emma Thompson Discusses Divorce From Kenneth Branagh

Emma Thompson is speaking publicly for the first time about her acrimonious split from Kenneth Branagh.

The “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” actress recently spoke up about her alleged “relationships with other women on set” with ex-husband Kenneth Branagh, telling The New Yorker that she was “blinded” by him.

I was completely, totally, totally blind… “What I realized is how simple it is to fool yourself,” she remarked.

Branagh, now 61, and Thompson, now 63, tied the knot in 1989 and have featured in several films together since then, including “Fortunes of War,” “Dead Again,” and two Shakespeare adaptations directed by Branagh, “Henry V” and “Much Ado About Nothing.” They were married for only six years before divorcing.

According to the New York Times, Thompson and Branagh announced their divorce in a joint statement in 1995, citing incompatibility in their work schedules as the reason for the split.

Because of the demands of our jobs, we’ve had to spend a lot of time apart, and it’s caused us to grow apart as people, the statement said.

The agents for Branagh have not responded to TODAY’s requests for comment.

During the tumult of their breakup, Thompson felt “half alive,” she recalled. “I no longer felt worthy of being loved or cared about.”

She told The New Yorker how her feelings at the time were like “shattered crockery,” and how her present husband, Greg Wise, 56, “picked up the pieces and put them back together.”

When Wise portrayed the rakish John Willoughby in the 1995 film “Sense and Sensibility,” Thompson and Wise crossed paths. Together, they starred in the Jane Austen adaption that also won Thompson an Oscar for Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay).

Boisterous and strikingly attractive. According to The New Yorker, Thompson reportedly noted that Wise “ruffled our feathers a bit” in the production journal.

They’ve been married since 2003 and have two children together; Gaia, 22, and Tindyebwa Agaba, whom they adopted informally.