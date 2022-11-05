Ernest Khalimov Death: Is Viral ‘Gigachad’ Meme Star Dead Or Alive?

In April 2021, a rumor circulated on the internet claiming Ernest Khalimov had died in a car accident. GigaChad’s car accident is merely a rumor, according to the most recent media sources.

Ernest Khalimov, according to credible sources, is still alive. Currently, he is focusing on his fitness modeling career.

Who Is Ernest Khalimov?

GigaChad is a nickname for the art project berlin that has been popular recently. Ernest Khalimov is a collection of altered images of multiple models that were created by Russian photographer Krista Sudmalis for the project Sleek’N-Tears.

The person, who was at first thought to be real, has been given the name “GigaChad,” which suggests that they are the epitome of the Chad Thundercock archetype, which is a stereotype of an extremely macho and sexually appealing male that exists on the internet. Within a variety of incel communities on the internet, the phrase sprang to popularity.

On October 15, 2017, a member of the subreddit posted an anonymous link to the Instagram feed of the user @sleekntears. In fewer than three and a half years, the post has racked up more than 495 points, with 92 percent of those votes being positive.

On October 17, 2017, a photograph of Khalimov was posted to the board on 4chan. Along with the photo, a description of Khalimov’s appearance was included “Gigachad. The ideal example of a human being, he is destined to lead our resistance against the reptilians “.

On that same day, a post about Khalimov was published in the Lookism Forums in which he was referred to as “Ultra Chad.” On October 24, 2017, a photo with the caption “It appears that The Gigachad is attempting to clone himself” was uploaded to the image-sharing website Imgur.

Reddit user ForgottenShark posted an image of Khalimov to the subreddit on February 17, 2018, with the caption “Gigachad, the murderer of virgins”. A Reddit user by the name of GoldFuzzy posted an image macro to the subreddit on April 27 with the headline “Full Explanation of GIGACHAD.”

After a compilation of GigaChad’s images was utilized in the video version of the Average Fan vs. Average Enjoyer meme format in March of 2021, the popularity of the GigaChad brand on the internet experienced a meteoric rise.

A variation of the meme that was created by the content producer Socialism Done Left on February 7th, 2021 received more than 190,000 views on YouTube and 134,000 views on Twitter in the span of one month.

The video includes a sped-up version of “itzmefraz episode 7,” which was uploaded by itz me Fraz, a user on YouTube, as a “fan,” and a slideshow of photographs from GigaChad as “enjoyer.” A template for the meme was also shared on Twitter on the same day by Socialism Done Left.

Ernest Khalimov Death: True Or Rumor?

The report that Ernest Khalimov was killed in an automobile accident became widespread on the internet in April 2021, and it was said that the incident had a place. Several rumors regarding his vehicle accident have been circulating on various social media platforms. There is no truth to the report that GigaChad was involved in an automobile accident.

Ernest Khalimov, aka GigaChad, is still alive. At the moment, all of his attention is being directed toward his career as a fitness model.

There is no confirmation in the official news that an internet personality by the name of Ernest Khalimov passed away in a vehicle collision. Many people who use social media were cautious to believe false rumors since they originated from sources that could not be relied upon.

Many fans are curious as to whether or not Ernest Khalimov is still alive, and they keep looking on the internet for solutions to this question. Many followers’ lives were irreparably altered when it was confirmed that Ernest Khalimov had passed away, despite the fact that his passing had been the subject of internet rumors.

Fans are glad to hear that their favorite fitness model, Ernest Khalimov, is still around and doing well thanks to the news that he is still alive.

