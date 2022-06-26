Euphoria Season 3: Release Date, Spoilers, Cast, Trailer And Plot

This post contains spoilers for the second season of Euphoria.

If you’re still buzzing from the second season of Euphoria, which was both heartbreaking and hilarious, you can rest easy knowing that the show about the wild teenagers at East Highland High (and their parents or drug dealers, as the case may be) has already been renewed for another season.

Although the second season was widely panned for leaving too many storylines unresolved and underusing fan-favorite actors, it was also praised for its gut-wrenching, honest, and beautiful narratives about adolescence, teen love, and grief. Euphoria is now HBO’s second most-watched show since 2004, behind only the juggernaut that is Game of Thrones, according to Variety. Euphoria is also the most-tweeted-about show of the decade, according to the outlet.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming season of Euphoria.

Euphoria Season 3 Plot

We have so many unanswered questions after the gut-wrenching season two finale. If you’re looking for a refresher: At school, Cassie and Maddy had a huge fight during Lexi’s hilarious play but appear to be able to repair their friendship, and Rue appears to have forgiven Jules for telling her mother about her drug addiction. Nate calls the police on his father and reveals he has a USB disc with all the footage from his father’s sexual relationships.

Even if we can’t predict how these situations will play out in season three (surely Cassie will not be able to get over Lexi’s behavior? ), one thing we can predict is whether Nate’s brother will finally make an appearance (who appears in the series in family portraits).

Furthermore, we’d like to know what happened to Cal’s relationship with Derek, the guy he used to be best friends with. That is if Cal returns for the third season…

No one knows for sure if Fez (Angus Cloud), who was arrested at the end of season two after Ashtray accidentally shot him, will make a comeback in season three. After shooting at the police at the end of season two, Ashtray died of his wounds as Fez attempted to take the blame for his crime.

Euphoria Season 3 Cast

In addition to Zendaya‘s return as Rue, the cast includes Hunter Schafer (Jules), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Alexa Demie (Maddy), Barbie Ferreira (Kat), Algee Smith (Chris), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Maude Apatow (Lexi), Storm Reid (Gia), Nika King (Leslie), Austin Abrams (Ethan), Colman Domingo (Ali) (Elliot).

It was never in doubt that Zendaya would play a significant role in season three (despite those pesky death rumors). It was just recently confirmed by Casey Bloys to TVLine that she is “definitely going to be in season three.”

Season two concluded with Eric Danes’ Cal Jacobs’ son Nate showing up at the warehouse he’s been hiding in with a loaded gun and a USB full of his father’s underage sex tapes. Cal was arrested as a result of a call that Nate made to the police.

It’s been questioned whether or not Cal will be back for season three after his arrest, but Danes have confirmed that he will. When Variety asked him about it, he said:

“Of course,” he said.

Asked about Cal’s future and whether or not he’ll be able to redeem himself, Dane said:

“There’s going to be a happy ending.” That’s the course he’s on, after all. Solitary confinement is something I can’t even begin to imagine for Cal. When Cal is in prison, it’s difficult to incorporate him into the plot.”

There has been no word on whether or not Dane and his son can get back together, but he remains hopeful.

The only thing I can say is, ‘I hope.'” Strangely, I believe that’s what happened in that scene. I made my point in the foyer, and Nate didn’t respond.

Even with the gun, he was able to express his feelings more openly and honestly. Dad, I hate you for what you did to me, and I’m going to do something about it with a gun.

“I’ve always protected you and you f**king hated me for it.” He says. Because Cal was disgusting. Because of that, he resented him. In the foyer, Nate gets a chance to do exactly what I did.

Angus Cloud, a key cast member, may not return. Ashtray accidentally shot Fez during a dangerous police encounter at the end of season two.

We don’t expect Fez to be released from prison anytime soon, but it’s possible that other characters will visit him there (or perhaps the show’s hallucinatory montages could even bring him back for a bit) or that the show’s hallucinatory montages will bring him back for a bit.

Newcomer Chloe Cherry, whose character Faye was arrested when the cops raided Fez’s house, is in the same boat.

There is hope that Faye will return in season three, as Cherry has revealed her vision of what the character should look like.

Even though Faye’s story is very different from Rue’s, “I think they could learn something from each other,” she said in an interview with Variety.

In addition, I believe Rue is a non-judgmental character, and I believe that is all Faye needs. There are a lot of similarities between the two of them that could lead to friendship if they were to get closer.

Euphoria premieres on HBO in the United States and on Now and Sky Atlantic in the United Kingdom, so keep an eye out for when each of these services will begin airing the show.

Secondly, it’s worth remembering that Covid-19 delayed the release of Euphoria season two, so if everything goes according to plan this year, we could see season three arrive as early as 2023.

Game of Thrones has been the channel’s most-watched show since 2004, but Euphoria has surpassed it in recent years, according to HBO. Averaging 16.3 million viewers tuned in to watch the second series of episodes as of February 28, episode one of Euphoria season two had reached 19 million US viewers on February 28.

According to Variety, with 34 million tweets, Euphoria is now the most-tweeted-about show in the United States this decade.

For Euphoria, Zendaya won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards in 2021.

Euphoria Season 3 Trailer

Currently, there is no trailer for Euphoria Season 3, but an announcement teaser with the series’ logo and a large three behind it has been released to the media. When Euphoria’s renewal was announced, a teaser was shared across all of the company’s official social media accounts.