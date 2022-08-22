Even Celebrities Aren’t Spared by California’s Water Issue

Residents in the Los Angeles area have been visited by the water police as California remains in a near-permanent drought.

Six million Southern Californians face the nation’s strictest water restrictions. Because separate authorities regulate different areas, everyone has different rules, sometimes even across-the-street neighbors.

Las Virgenes Municipal Water District covers Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village, and parts of Malibu.

The government has begun installing devices that limit water flow inside homes and turn it off from the outdoors for its 75,000 biggest users. Since June 1, the agency has put 56 1″ stainless steel flow restrictors on water meters. The discs have a 1/16-inch hole through which water trickles, causing low-flow showers and inefficient appliances.

Only seven of the 56 installed restrictors remain because residents made the appropriate alterations, said Las Virgenes spokesman Mike McNutt. Once placed, the devices are left in place for at least two weeks.

McNutt said the agency can only install 20 flow restrictors a week for 1,600 consumers.

Nobody gets favoritism

The organization assures that residents with famous last names won’t be spared from flow restrictors.

McNutt: “Celebrities, rich folks, gated community residents” No one is favored.

The agency has targeted water customers who are quadrupling their budgets. McNutt listed Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Hart, Kourtney Kardashian, Howie Mandell, and Michael Jackson’s estate.

Springer observed two properties breaking his agency’s guidelines in a posh Pico-Robertson neighborhood. Sprinklers sprayed so much water on the walkways that it ran down the street.

He went around a $2 million Spanish-style home’s green grass and stated, “There may be a busted pipe.”

But Lawrence never knocks on doors. Instead, he brought out his clipboard and started filling up information about the house and the violation.

First ticket is free. Second, third, and fourth cost $200, $400, and $600. Since the limits are new, no one has been cited since June 1.

What’s next? “No grass!”

The changes work. Los Angeles Department of Power and Water users used 9% less water in June this year than June 2021, the department stated.

McNutt reports that water use in Las Virgenes dropped 21% in May and 42% in June.

Large property sizes in the area mean that 70% of water usage is for irrigation.

“When conservation measures are implemented, we may save more by reducing outdoor watering,” he said.

McNutt said residents should start preparing for a time when they can’t water outdoors at all.

He said, “No lawns.” “All lawns eventually die or turn brown. That’s where outdoor living areas are headed.”

