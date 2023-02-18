Fargo Woman Wins $10000 From Publishers Clearing House (pch.com)

A South Fargo resident received one of her biggest surprises ever in the form of a $10,000 cheque.
When the Prize Patrol showed up at Wendy Folkestad’s place of employment, she was astounded.
“I thought something was wrong. They told me to come down to the lobby and my husband was down here, so I was a little scared. But when I walked out and saw all of you, something was up, I knew it. So, it was a big surprise. It feels amazing and it still has not quite sunk in yet. So, it is going to take me a while to get used to this,”
~Folkestad said
Since 1967, the PCH Prize Patrol has donated more than $500,000,000 and awards rewards to citizens all around the nation every ten minutes. They actually take pleasure in dispersing the funds and assisting in the realisation of people’s aspirations.
“We just love to make winners and we love making people happy and that is what we are about. We are about traveling the country giving away money. We provide lots of entertainment opportunities, free games and all sorts of thing that people can do online, but most of all we make dreams come true,”
~Prize Patrol Ambassador Howie Guja said
On PCH.com, you can enter to win.
It is audited by outside parties and completely random. Therefore anyone can succeed. In essence, it is the same as taking a name out of a hat. Therefore anyone can succeed. It is completely random, and participation and entry are both free, according to Guja.
On February 28, the PCH Prize Patrol will award a lucky American and a pal $5,000 for life.