Father of Texas teen charged in triple killing indicted.

A man accused of transporting his son to and from a petrol pump grocery store in the Dallas area, where the 14-year-old is accused of shooting three dead teenagers and injuring a fourth, has been indicted on a capital murder charge. The man’s son is accused of fatally shooting three teenagers and injuring a fourth at the convenience store.

An indictment against Richard Acosta Jr., 33, was returned on Thursday by a Dallas County grand jury on a charge of multiple counts of capital murder. He remained incarcerated on $3 million bails on Friday.

Abel Elias Acosta, the father of Acosta, has been on the run since the shooting in Garland on December 26. A capital murder accusation has been filed against the adolescent, and police have warned that he is armed and dangerous.

On Friday, the Garland Police Department, Lt. Pedro Barineau, said that officials “do not have any precise information that would lead us to his current whereabouts.”

After the incident, Richard Acosta turned himself to the police a day later. His attorney, Heath Harris, has said that his client was unaware that his son was going into the shop with the intent of shooting anybody, nor that he owned a firearm.

Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyala, 16, and Rafael Garcia, 17 years old, were slain. In addition, a 15-year-old cook who was new to the job suffered injuries.

According to Barineau, the wounded adolescent has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering well.