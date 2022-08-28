Fifa Investigates Mexican-american Soccer Player Alejandro Zendejas

The FIFA is looking into the matter of soccer player Alexander Zendejas, who has played for the USMNT in youth competitions and has also played for Mexico in two exhibition games.

The FIFA will be looking into this. After being contacted by ESPN, the highest soccer body responded, “Please understand that we cannot make any additional remarks at this time.”

A few hours ago, news broke about a soccer player with dual Mexican and American citizenship named Alexander Zendejas who, according to Mexican Soccer Federation sources, has yet to officially alter his federation or country of residence in order to play only for Mexico.

 

Since Zendejas has already played for the United States in the 2015 U-17 World Cup, he must officially switch allegiances to Mexico before the FIFA World Cup begins. One of the reasons he is no longer a key member of Gerardo Martino’s team is that he did not make that decision.

 

Although the FMF ensures that he hasn’t switched federations, current America and former Chivas player Gerardo “Tata” Martino has played in two significant matches while guiding Mexico’s national team. However, these contests predate the current FIFA rules, therefore they aren’t counted as “class A” matches.

Given these circumstances, FIFA has already begun looking into Alexander Zendejas’ case to ascertain the 24-year-status. old’s

 

Given that Zendejas is currently one of the MX League’s best players, it was surprising to see him left out of Mexico’s starting lineup against Paraguay at the end of August, a match for which only local players were considered.

 

Gerardo Martino’s omission from the list revealed that he did not switch nationalities in time to compete for Mexico and the United States in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

