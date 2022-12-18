Fire In Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights Area Overnight Claims The Lives Of 2 Children And 1 Adult: A three-alarm house fire in the Brighton Heights district of Pittsburgh claimed the lives of three people, including two children and one young adult.
It was shortly before 2 o’clock in the morning on Saturday when the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire was alerted to a house fire in the 3400 block of McClure Avenue, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
The ferocity of the fire prompted the fire to be increased from two alarms to three alarms, according to the officials who responded to the scene.
A woman who was reportedly in critical but stable condition was taken by ambulance to the hospital, according to the officials.
A second woman and eight children were successfully removed from the house and brought to safety.
Another terrible update to this fatal overnight house fire in Brighton Heights…
2 children & a young adult died.
A woman & 8 children were safely evacuated. Another woman is in the hospital.
Info hasn’t been released on how the fire started.
Pics: @PghPublicSafety pic.twitter.com/LVD0amFj5v
— Alyssa Raymond (@AlyssaRaymond) December 17, 2022
As firemen battled the flames, there were reports that three persons, including one young adult and two children, could not be located. After some time, their remains were located inside the house.
The identity of the adult was eventually revealed to be that of 19-year-old Dijon Hutchinson by the office of the Medical Examiner.
According to the officials, another firefighter was transported to a hospital for treatment of a laceration to his arm.
The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the victims’ loved ones at this time.
A GoFundMe campaign has been established in order to assist with the costs associated with the funeral.
The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the authorities.
Read Next: