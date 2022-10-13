Fishermen Accused Of Cheating At Ohio Tournament Indicted

According to The Associated Press, two fishermen were charged in Cleveland on felony charges of cheating, attempting grand theft, and possessing criminal tools on Wednesday for allegedly inserting weights in fish they caught in an Ohio competition on September 30.

Cominsky, 35, is from Pennsylvania; Runyon, 42, is from Ohio; both are partners in the cheating scandal. Also, they faced misdemeanor counts of illegal possession of wildlife.

Wednesday, October 26 is when the pair is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment.

Back on September 30th, at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship, a controversy unfolded. They were about to take home hundreds of dollars in prize money when the judges discovered weights inside the fish caught by Cominsky and Runyon, ruining their chances at winning the event. Both of them were kicked out of the competition.

Cominsky and Runyon were leading the professional fishing team of the year standings before the controversy broke.

Cominsky and Runyon’s involvement in this year’s fishing cheating scam is not their first brush with controversy. Due to one member failing a post-event polygraph examination, the team was disqualified from last year’s Fall Brawl fishing tournament on Lake Erie and had to give up their prize money.