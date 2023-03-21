Security Changes Result From Fistfights Captured on Video in a San Francisco Mall

A San Francisco shopping center has been plagued by a swarm of fistfights. Videos of such clashes have been widely shared online, and each one is more revolting than the last. After calling the police, the mall has increased security measures.

Many fights at the Stonestown Galleria mall in the Lake Merced area of the city have been caught on camera and are spreading online.

Three separate videos have surfaced online, all depicting violent altercations inside a Target store: one showing attackers kicking a victim on the ground, another showing attackers pushing a victim into a door and punching them; and the third depicting a violent altercation between two individuals outside the store.

Fistfights caught on camera at San Francisco mall

It was reported to the San Francisco police that the fights happened between Wednesday and Friday of last week.

“We’re still investigating what led up to these fights what caused these and we’re working with officials at the shopping center to address any security concerns,” said Robert Rueca from the San Francisco Police Department.

KTVU attempted to contact Brookfield Properties, the mall’s parent firm. They have made it clear that they are cooperating with San Francisco police to improve security and that they take the matter seriously and would not accept any fighting that occurs on their property.

On Monday, SFPD officers could be seen wandering around Stonestown as part of a conspicuous police presence. Even if they haven’t seen the confrontations in person, the mall’s young people say they’ve seen recordings of them online.

“I’ve heard that it was pretty wild,” said one young man. “I know that a lot of things at Target got trashed. But, I don’t know, just in general it was pretty chaotic from what I’ve heard.”

Myrna Melgar, the district supervisor, tweeted that she had contacted the police and the school administration since the clashes seemed to be timed with the early release days in the San Francisco Unified School District.

The school administration has stated that it will not comment on any specific event involving a student but that it will not stand for any form of violence. Students at nearby Lowell High School say the students are aware of the fights.

“I think it’s high school students,” said one student. “I don’t know if it was Lowell kids. But, there’s people getting jumped and stuff.”

Police from San Francisco claim they are cooperating fully with the shopping center’s inquiry into the fighting but that no one has been taken into custody as of yet.

