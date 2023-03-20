One 9-Year-Old Survivor of a Catastrophic Crash in New York that Killed Five Children

On Sunday morning, a terrible crash in New York City claimed the lives of five children, ages 8 to 17. According to authorities, their car went off the road in Scarsdale, collided with a tree, and caught fire as they were driving along the Hutchinson River Parkway.

A 9-year-old kid was found to be the lone survivor, and he was brought to Westchester Medical Center with what authorities described as non-life-threatening injuries. It seems he was traveling in some sort of rear cargo compartment or hatchback and escaped through the open door.

The Westchester County Police Department concluded that the Nissan Rogue’s driver was likely a 16-year-old kid. The children who perished, four boys and one girl, are all from Connecticut, according to the police, and their families are currently being informed. According to reports, the incident occurred at about 12:20 am. Involvement of any other cars is absent.

Family had Just Moved to Connecticut

The police have claimed they are still looking into what caused the crash. There has been no official word about the vehicle’s origin or destination. Sunday’s announcement of the victims’ names came as a surprise to the police.

Around 50 miles north of Scarsdale, in Connecticut, a school superintendent speculated that the kids belonged to a family that had recently relocated from New York to the New Haven County region but had yet to enroll their children in school.

Derby, Connecticut’s superintendent, Matt Conway, said he contacted the father on Sunday and offered to connect him with local resources. On Monday, he would have another meeting with the dad.

“It’s unimaginable,” Conway said, according to the AP. “Having to now make arrangements for five of your children to be buried is a very difficult thing for anyone – one child, never mind five that you’re going to have to now make arrangements for.”

