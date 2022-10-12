Five Dead In South Carolina Shooting, Suspect Arrested

A shooting at a residence in South Carolina on Sunday night resulted in the deaths of five people.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed in a statement that four bodies were discovered in the Inman residence and that a fifth person was taken to the hospital but later died from their injuries while undergoing surgery.

Clevenger stated that the victims were spread out across the house and that they were not related to one another.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia made the arrest of James Douglas Drayton, 24, on Tuesday in connection with an armed robbery at a petrol station in South Carolina. The agency claimed in a statement that during the investigation, they realized he was a suspect in the Inman mass murder.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that all five victims were current or former residents of the house, and that Drayton had been sleeping there for about two weeks.

Thomas Anderson, 37, Adam Morley, 32, Mark Hewitt, 59, and Roman Christan Megael Rocha, 19, have been named as four of the five victims.

The sheriff’s office added that they were able to get a complete confession out of Drayton about the mass murder, but that they had no idea when he will be extradited from Georgia to South Carolina.

Records from Burke County’s virtual courtroom indicate that Drayton is being held on many counts relating to the robbery, including armed robbery and criminal possession of a firearm.

According to a statement released by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, “now we have the following warrants on Drayton: 4 counts of Homicide and 4 charges of Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.”

Nobody knows if Drayton has hired an attorney who can speak on his behalf or if he has filed a plea to any of the accusations.