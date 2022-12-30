Following Complaints From Muslim Students Over Muhammad Images Being Displayed In Class, A Minnesota Lecturer Was Sacked

According to reports, a liberal arts professor in Minnesota was let go after Muslim students complained that the professor had shown historical images of Muhammad in a lecture on Islamic art.
According to the Hamline Oracle, the unnamed professor at Hamline University in St. Paul incited fury stirred October among members of the school’s Muslim Student Association by displaying paintings of Muhammad created in the 1300s and 1500s.
Images of their prophet are frowned upon by many Muslims as blasphemous.
The Muslim Student Association’s president, Aram Wedatalla, reportedly informed university officials about the event the day after it occurred.
“This can’t be genuine,” I thought. The Oracle was told by Wedatalla. “I don’t feel like I belong, and I don’t think I ever will belong in a community where they don’t appreciate me as a member, and they don’t show the same respect that I show them,” a Muslim and Black individual said.
Hamline President Fayneese Mill and Vice President David Everett show utter disregard for countervailing values, particularly due process, free speech and academic freedom…https://t.co/y6vTAkpOJE
— Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 28, 2022
In an email to students on November 7, David Everett, associate vice president for inclusive excellence at Hamline, referred to the incident as “undeniably rude, disrespectful, and Islamophobic.” He added that the concerned professor had lost his job.
It was felt that it was best for this faculty member to no longer be a part of the Hamline community “in lieu of this incident,” Everett wrote.
According to The Oracle, Everett’s email also stated that the institution had to examine whether the professor’s actions qualified as a “hate crime” before decision-makers came to the conclusion that they were an “act of intolerance.”
The professor said that Everett’s claim of intolerance was “misapplied” in an email to the school newspaper, adding that “my views and actions have been lamentably mischaracterized, my opportunities for due process have been obstructed.”
