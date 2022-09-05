Forecasters Predict a Longer, Hotter Heat Wave in California

The state of California is now experiencing a severe heat wave, and meteorologists predicted Sunday that it will be even worse than forecast.

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain tweeted early Sunday that “the coming week is shaping up to be a pretty crazy weather week in California, TBH—even more so than previously thought.” A hurricane is forecast to form shortly, which might have an impact on the current heatwave and make it even more intense.

As long as the heat wave keeps on, we have to worry about things like wildfires, blackouts, and heat illnesses. On Saturday, the remnants of Tropical Storm Javier turned toward parts of Southern California, bringing a surge of monsoonal moisture and the possibility of thunderstorms on Sunday. Wednesday is when the precipitation will hit the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Recent weather projections show that the dismal conditions in the San Francisco Bay Area will persist beyond the three-day holiday weekend, which was originally predicted.

“It initially seemed like Sunday and Monday would be the warmest days of the heat wave, and now it’s Monday and Tuesday, with Tuesday being the hottest day,” said Matt Mehle, a forecaster at the National Weather Service’s Monterey office. The longevity of it is unquestionably better than what was promised the previous week. This heat wave is not going to be over quickly.

Temperatures in the inland East Bay are forecast to be among the highest in the nine-county area. Temperatures of 112 degrees are predicted for Monday and Tuesday in Livermore, followed by 105 degrees on Wednesday and 104 degrees on Thursday.

Temperatures have been above 100 degrees since Thursday, and according to Mehle, they won’t drop below that mark until next weekend in certain parts of the East Bay. According to forecasters, “This is going to be a sustained heat event.”

According to Mehle, the Bay Area’s temperature on Monday and Tuesday depends on how hot it gets in San Francisco.

He predicted that the city could get warmer than expected if the sea breeze slackened. On Monday and Tuesday, San Francisco is expected to reach 83 and 85 degrees, respectively, according to early Sunday forecasts.

The situation is similar in the Sacramento Valley, where forecasts predict the heat wave will last for more than a week. Sacramento’s heat wave started last Friday. Anna Wanless, a forecaster at the Sacramento office of the meteorological service, said, “We are starting to see temperatures for Thursday and Friday trend up.” The hottest days will be Monday and Tuesday. It’s possible that this will go on for nine days or more.

Wanless from the weather service office in downtown Sacramento said they are aiming to break the record of 11 days in a row with daytime highs of 100 degrees or greater, set in 2006. Wanless has stated, “There’s potential we might snap that streak.” “The forecast for the end of next week is full with unknowns.”

According to the meteorological service, the Sacramento Valley will experience afternoon highs of 102 to 109 degrees on Sunday, then 108 to 115 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. Maximum temperatures of 113 degrees are expected in Redding and nearby areas on Wednesday, 112 degrees on Thursday, and 109 degrees on Friday. Temperatures will be milder in the foothills than in the valleys.

A 5% to 20% probability of thunderstorms south of Highway 50 from Wednesday through next weekend has been predicted by the weather service, which says that monsoon moisture might push into the Sierra Nevada on Wednesday.

The southern section of the state was the first to feel the effects of the heat wave, but the most up-to-date weather forecasts don’t predict a sooner end to the heat wave there than in the north.

Weather service forecaster David Sweet said Sunday morning that recent patterns in the computer models show that Thursday could be another searing hot day in the Los Angeles area, despite the fact that Wednesday was expected to signal the end of well-above normal temperatures.

Sweet predicted “temperatures anywhere from 10 to 25 degrees above normal” for the Los Angeles area in the next few days.

As a result of the presence of monsoonal moisture, forecasters in Southern California are keeping a look out for the possibility of thunderstorms and dry lightning in the region’s mountains, deserts, and parts of the lowlands. The weather service warned of the possibility of “heavy downpours with localized flooding,” as well as “strong wind gusts over 50 mph,” hail, and frequent lightning.