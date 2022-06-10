Explosion Hits Freeport LNG Plant in Texas

For at least three weeks, the Freeport LNG export facility in Texas will be shut down due to an explosion.

The damage to the facility was assessed late on June 8, 2022, and Freeport LNG notified the company late that evening, according to Reuters. On the Texas Gulf Coast, the plant is located in Quintana, about 112 miles south of Houston.

It is the seventh-largest LNG liquefaction and export facility in the world and the second-largest in the United States; it is located near Freeport, Texas. As a result, the European and Asian LNG markets are expected to be affected by this suspension.

Liquefaction capacity at the facility is 15 mtpa, which equates to about 20% of the total U.S. LNG processing capacity.

The corporation, on the other hand, claims that no one was hurt in the explosion and that the surrounding neighborhood is not in any danger as a result.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., an incident occurred at the Freeport LNG facility on Quintana Island. Workers and contractors have been accounted for, there is no danger to the surrounding area, and there have been no reports of any injuries. The inquiry into the event will continue, Click2Houston has been told by the firm.

Remember, Freeport LNG is in the process of constructing a fourth train, which would increase capacity to be about 20 million cubic feet per day (mbd) at the plant. The proposals were approved by all relevant authorities and may now be put into action.

Plans for a marine barge bunkering terminal were also announced by Freeport LNG in February. This would allow nearby ships to run on LNG.

In addition, Talos Energy is partnering with the corporation on a carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project. Pretreatment facilities for natural gas will be located right next door to this new development. A geological sequestration site owned by Freeport will be used to permanently store CO2 emissions.

In June of 2008, the terminal began LNG import operations, and in 2019, LNG export activities began. Osaka Gas, Global Infrastructure Partners, and Michael Smith are the limited partners of Freeport LNG.

