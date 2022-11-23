Fundraisers And A Candlelight Memorial Will Be Held In Memory Of A Berlin Boy Died In A Hunting Accident

The family of an 11-year-old kid who was murdered in a hunting accident over the weekend continues to receive support from the Berlin community.
In Green Lake County on Sunday, Easton Thom passed away while hunting. A man was about to discharge a gun when it went off.
Easton attended Berlin Middle School and was in sixth grade. On Monday, students honored him by donning bright orange. Post-it notes with messages are stuck all over his locker, with orange balloons perched on top.
Numerous fundraising events, such as cake sales and hog dinners, are being planned to assist the family during this trying time.
Giving Tuesday is coming up next Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Unimaginable Hope is urging people to support the Thom family by making a donation. Until the end of November, the organization claims that all donations would go entirely to the Thoms.
A candlelight vigil has been planned for this Friday, Nov. 25, at 6 o’clock. It will take place in Berlin’s Riverside Park.
People are urged to bring a candle, wear blazing orange, and express their love and support for the family.
The most crucial thing, according to vigil organizer Kathleen Nechkash, is to simply convey to the family—as a whole—that Berlin is behind them.
Farmers and Merchants Bank of Berlin opens a benefit account for Easton Thom’s family.
You can mail checks to:
Easton Thom Advantage
Bank of Farmers and Merchants, c/o
P.O. Box 270
WI 54923 Berlin
The family is also receiving donations from local businesses.
Of course, no amount of money would ever bring Easton back, but the event’s organizers say they want to lessen any financial hardship that may result from the tragedy.
Around 9 a.m. on Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the incident in the Township of Seneca. According to the authorities, a 41-year-old man tried to unload his gun while it was stowed in the back seat of a car, which is why Easton was shot in the chest.
According to Bob Kneeland of the DNR, “at some point in that process, the firearm discharged and struck the victim as it travels through the back passenger of the vehicle.”
Easton was transported by Med Flight to a hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.
In the neighborhood, Easton’s family is well-known. His mother works for the Berlin Public Schools. On the outskirts of town, his father operates the Country Inn Bar & Grill. The restaurant is requesting discretion at this time on behalf of the family.
