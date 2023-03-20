Georgia Woman Convicted of Killing Fiancé, Living With Body for 2 Months

A Georgia woman was found guilty of killing her fiance and living with his body for two months before authorities found out he was dead.
WSB-TV got court documents that say 46-year-old Tabitha Zelida Wood killed and hid the death of her fiancé last year. A Hall County jury found her guilty on Friday.
Officials said they found out that Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr., who was 82 years old, had died when his stepdaughter told them in June that she was worried about his safety because she hadn’t heard from him in a while.
Then, Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to Kramer’s house and found his dead body. Wood told the deputies that he had died at the beginning of April and that she had been living with his body ever since.
The sheriff’s office did an autopsy on Kramer’s body and found that he had been killed. According to WSB-TV, the sheriff’s office said that it looks like blunt and sharp force trauma caused his death.
Wood was found guilty of murder with malice, two counts of murder as a felony, aggravated assault, taking advantage of an elderly person, hiding the death of another person, and stealing a financial transaction card.
