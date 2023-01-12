Girl Found With A Man In An Alabama Motel Room Had Been Dropped Off By A Parent

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies checking a motel in north Alabama found two “underage females” in rooms with men after one of the girls had been left off by a parent. One of the girls had been dropped off by a parent.
The same parent rented the motel room as well, according to a statement issued by the sheriff’s office in a news release. A “concerned family member” called the sheriff’s office on Monday, January 9, to report that an underage relative would be meeting a man at the motel, according to the officials. This led to the finding that took place that same day. The location of Walker County is to the north-northwest of Birmingham.
According to the statement released by the sheriff’s office, “During the investigation, it was determined that two minor ladies were in separate rooms, each one with an adult guy.” “It was found that a parent of one of the minor girls transported the girl to the motel, rented the room, and then at some point left the child unsupervised,”
The two males were taken into custody at the motel after it was discovered by the deputies that they were wanted by the Jasper Police Department in Walker County for other charges, according to the officials.
According to the statements made by the sheriff’s office, the parent who was responsible for dropping off one of the girls was also detained and will be charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
The identities of the adults have not been made public, and the authorities have not explained why the children were left alone with the adults.
According to the statement released by the sheriff’s office, “This is an extremely painful circumstance,” and “thinking about this entire situation will make anyone physically nauseous,”, particularly another parent. To say the least, the amount of mental suffering and physical damage that these girls have already experienced and will continue to go through in the future is disturbing.
