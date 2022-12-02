Girl Sexually Molested On School Pathway As Police Investigate E-fit

A young woman who was sexually assaulted on a pathway located behind a school three years ago has come forward in the hopes of locating the person responsible for the assault.
In connection with the incident, which took place in Nailsea, Somerset, between the months of August and September 2019, the police have now made public an E-fit of a man they are interested in speaking to about the matter.
According to the police, the woman was sexually attacked on the route that runs between Pound Lane and Clevedon Road, which is located in the back of Kingshill and Ravenswood School.
She said that the man was white, in his late 40s or early 50s, around 5 feet 11 inches tall, with freckles, dark eyes, and dark hair. She also said that he had dark eyes. It was stated that he was dressed in a waterproof jacket, blue jeans, and black boots at the time.
The Avon and Somerset Police have issued a plea to the general public, asking them to come forward with any information that may assist them in identifying the individual depicted in the image.
Girl sexually assaulted on pathway behind school as police issue E-fit https://t.co/KtDJ6OnbdE
— The Independent (@Independent) December 1, 2022
“The victim, who is now a teenager, showed incredible bravery in coming forward in April of this year,” said PC Bill Skinner.
Because of the traumatic nature of sexual offenses, it may take victims some time to report the crime to the authorities. We are aware of this fact and fully comprehend it.
“It doesn’t matter if it happened three minutes ago or three years ago; we’re going to make sure victims get the support they need, and we’re going to investigate everything thoroughly.
“We are eager to hear from anyone who recognizes the man depicted in this image, as well as anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and who may remember seeing anyone acting suspiciously,” the police said in a statement.
