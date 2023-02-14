Golden Eagle Found Dead On South Scotland Estate

A golden eagle thought to be a part of an initiative to increase population in southern Scotland has been discovered dead.
The find was made on Saturday on the Queensberry Estate, north of Dumfries, by the gamekeeping team.
According to what is known, the bird is a part of the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project (SSGEP).
The estate’s manager, Buccleuch, stated that there were no evident signs of harm on the bird and that tests were being done to determine the exact cause of death.
On Saturday afternoon, the eagle was seen on the ground.
When it was discovered to be dead, the SSGEP and police were notified right away.
Buccleuch’s executive chairman, Benny Higgins, said: “Buccleuch works closely with the SSGEP in the neighborhood, and we are very pleased with our track record of supporting population reconstruction in recent years.
“On Saturday, the bird was removed from the area and is currently undergoing testing to determine the exact cause of death.
“Our team will keep doing everything it can to help with this situation.”
Police Scotland acknowledged receiving information regarding the event.
The statement read, “On Saturday, February 11, around 16:20, authorities received a report that a golden eagle had been found dead in the Mennock region of Sanquhar.”
To determine the complete circumstances, inquiries are still being conducted.
The SSGEP said that it was “very sorry” to discover B50, a female eagle, had died and that Police Scotland was conducting an investigation.
According to a statement from the organization, “The corpse had no evident evidence of injury and is currently being examined for avian flu and other possible indicators, as is normal in such instances.”
When her cause of death has been determined, we will comment further.
Transferring Birds
It urged people to leave troubled, hurt, or dead birds alone in the interim and to report any such sightings to the appropriate authorities.
Since 2018, the SSGEP has been relocating birds to the area.
It initially brought in chicks from the Highlands but has now started bringing in adult birds.
Southern Scotland saw its greatest reported density of golden eagles last year since the early 19th century.
In a location where there were fewer than five breeding pairs just four years prior, there were reportedly more than 30 birds.