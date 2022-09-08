Greece Warns of Second European War as Turkey Threatens Invasion

As tensions between Greece and Turkey continue to increase, Athens has asked its allies to denounce Ankara for the Turkish president’s recent strong remarks.

Nikos Dendias, Greece’s foreign minister, demanded a censure from NATO, the EU, and the UN for Erdogan’s comments in letters sent on Monday and Tuesday, the contents of which were revealed by the Associated Press. Dendias, presumably referring to the conflict in Ukraine, warned that if Turkey were allowed to continue threatening Greece, it may spark yet another European war.

Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion https://t.co/T9nxZWPf32 — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) September 7, 2022

“By failing to do so in time or by underestimating the urgency of the matter, we risk experiencing again a situation comparable to that unfolding in some other region of our continent,” Dendias added. “This is something none of us would truly desire to see.”

According to the Associated Press, Greece’s senior diplomat wrote to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that Turkey’s stance “is a destabilizing element for NATO’s unity and cohesiveness, undermining the southern flank of the alliance at a moment of crisis.”

Turkey and Greece are both members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), but their relationship has been strained for a long time due to tensions over territorial claims in the Aegean Sea and other concerns.

On the weekend, Erdogan accused Greece of illegally seizing demilitarized islands in the Aegean, saying that Turkey would do “what is required” if the situation arose. Erdogan made the ominous threat that Turkey would “fall down suddenly one night,” which many interpreted as a warning that Turkey might invade or attack Greece.

As Erdogan put it, “look at history, if you go further, the price will be heavy.”

The Turkish leader furthered this warning during a Tuesday visit to Sarajevo.

After being questioned by reporters about his previous remarks regarding Greece, Erdogan reportedly said, “What I’m talking about is not a dream.” We can sneak in throughout the night when the moment is right.