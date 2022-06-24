Grimes Net Worth 2022: Biography, Income, Career, Assets

Doja Cat is a rapper, singer, and composer who originally got attention as a teenager for sharing music on SoundCloud. Doja Cat’s net worth is approximately $8 million. At the age of 17, she signed a record deal and went on to release the albums “Amala,” “Hot Pink,” and “Planet Her,” the latter two of which reached the top ten of the Billboard 200 chart. TikTok and YouTube are two of the social media platforms that Doja Cat uses to spread the word about her art.

Grimes Early Life

On March 17th, 1988, Claire was born in Vancouver, Canada. As a result, in 2021, the singer will be 33 years old. Furthermore, she is an American citizen.

When it comes to her personal life, Sandy Garossino, a former arts advocate, is the mother she has. Maurice Boucher, the father of Grimes Boucher, used to work in a bank.

She and her three brothers have been together since she was a child. Marc Boucher, Jay Worthy, and Daniel Boucher are her brothers. One way or another, all three of her siblings are involved in the world of show business.

Aside from that, Grimes graduated from a Catholic high school in 2006 with her high school diploma in hand. Her next stop was Montreal, where she enrolled in the prestigious McGill University. But she dropped out of the university before completing her degree in 2011.

Grimes Career

Her stage name was “Grimes” when she began creating songs in 2007. Geidi Primes” was released in 2010 and was largely influenced by the Dune series. The label 4AD signed Claire in 2012.

In addition, she’s released a slew of albums during her career. Art Angels, Halifax, and Miss Anthropocene are some of her most popular albums (2020). Even if she didn’t have any songs, her discography isn’t exactly lacking Singles like We Appreciate Power (2018) and Pretty Dark have also been released by her (2019).

For honors, she has received numerous, including Electronic Album of the Year for Visions in 2013 and Video of the Year for “Kill V. Maim” in 2017 from various events.

Grimes Personal Life

For years, rumors about Grimes’ personal life have swirled throughout Hollywood. William Gratz was her boyfriend while she was in college. There have been other Alphas throughout her life as well. After a year of courtship, Elon Mush, a software entrepreneur, began dating the singer in 2018.

According to accounts, the pair met on the social media platform Twitter. A child was born to the couple on May 4, 2021, a boy, as revealed by the couple in early 2021.

In September 2021, their partnership came to an end. There is no doubt in my mind that they still love each other, visit frequently, and have a good relationship.

First Albums and Tours

In January 2010, Grimes released her debut studio album, “Geidi Primes.” It was a concept album inspired by David Lynch’s 1984 film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s famous science fiction novel “Dune.” Grimes released her second album, “Halifax,” in October 2010. Lykke Li opened for her on her North American tour once she began promoting her songs outside of Montreal. d’Eon, a fellow Canadian musician, and Grimes collaborated on the split EP “Darkbloom,” which included five songs by Grimes.

Breakthrough with “Visions”

When Grimes signed to 4AD in January 2012, “Visions” was her breakout album. Apple’s GarageBand software was used to record all of the album’s tracks over three drug-fueled weeks, and the album’s hits “Genesis” and “Oblivion” were released. It was also nominated for the Juno Award for Electronic Album of the Year and the Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Further Albums and Tours

“Art Angels” was Grimes’ fourth studio album released in November of 2015. “Flesh Without Blood” and “Kill V. Maim” were among its many hit singles, and it peaked at number one on Billboard’s Alternative Albums chart. As a follow-up to his 2015 European and Asian tour, Grimes returned to North America in the summer of 2016 for several festival appearances around the continent.

In February 2020, Grimes released “Miss Anthropocene,” her final album on the 4AD label, which featured the singles “Violence” and “Deletes Forever.” A new single, “Player of Games,” by Grimes, was released in December of the same year, following his signing to Columbia Records in March.

Grimes Net Worth

An estimated $10 million is Grimes’s fortune as a Canadian singer-songwriter-musician. In 2010, Grimes began releasing her songs. After signing with the record label 4AD, her 2012 album “Visions,” which yielded the smash singles “Genesis” and “Oblivion,” gained her global notoriety. Grimes is also a prominent visual artist in addition to being a musician. For her products, she designs her artwork, which has been exhibited in museums across the world.

