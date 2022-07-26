What to Know About California Head-Turning Gun Control Law

Compared to citizens of other states, Californians are 25 percent less likely to die in mass shootings. Because of our rigorous weapons rules, experts believe our state has a low percentage of gun deaths.

But California is now restricting those gun laws even further following a spate of horrific incidents across the United States this year.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has already signed into law more than ten additional limitations on firearms in the last month alone. New restrictions on gun advertising to minors, more thorough dealer inspections, and a 10-year prohibition on gun ownership for individuals convicted of child or elder abuse are just a few of the measures being implemented.

Assault weapons and “ghost guns” are among the most controversial of these rules, and Californians can now sue anyone who distributes them. On Friday, Newsom signed legislation based on a Texas statute that empowers private persons to sue anyone who assists and abets in the abortion process.

For those who want to put women’s lives at risk, we will use this framework to save lives here in California. So, that’s what this bill is about,” Newsom told reporters during a press conference on Friday.

As my colleague Shawn Hubler explains in her recent piece, the governor’s decision to take out commercials attacking Republican governors in Florida and Texas has been drawing attention in national political circles.

Today, I’m going to take you step-by-step through the most current (and most contentious) gun law in California, the crowning achievement of Governor Newsom’s recent gun legislation.

What Exactly is the New Law Supposed to Accomplish?

Californians can sue anybody who provides unlawful assault weapons, parts that can be used to create weapons, guns without serial numbers or under Senate Bill 1327.

Guns with a calibre of 50 Legal action can be taken against licenced gun dealers who sell weapons to people under the age of 21.

Plaintiffs who successfully suit will receive at least $10,000 per firearm and legal fees.

In January, the law will take effect. As long as the courts overturn the Texas statute, it will inevitably be invalidated.

What was the Origin of the Concept?

At the end of the year, Newsom proposed a bill that would allow private persons to enforce the state’s firearms restrictions.

According to him, it was a reaction to the Supreme Court’s refusal to stop a Texas statute that allows anyone to sue everyone who is involved in someone getting an abortion, from a doctor to an Uber driver. If a plaintiff wins, they are entitled to $10,000 in damages and their legal bills will be reimbursed.

San Fernando Valley Democrat state senator Bob Hertzberg was chosen by Newsom to lead the California legislation through Congress. A month ago, it was unveiled.

Who’s against it?

S.B. 1327 has been criticised by a diverse array of gun rights organisations as well as the American Civil Liberties Union.

The American Civil Liberties Union (A.C.L.U.) wrote a letter opposing California’s legislation warning that Newsom was empowering a legal system that he is seeking to denounce.

Our admiration for the Governor’s devotion to reproductive freedom and our acceptance of his reasonable concerns about the lethal spread of illegal firearms are two things we can agree on. As a result, the letter reads, “there is no way to exploit this erroneous logic.”

Legal challenges to the legislation are expected, with the possibility of an appeal to the Supreme Court.

