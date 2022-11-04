Harrison Ford Divorce: How Expensive Was Harrison Ford And Melissa Mathison Divorce?

According to ABC News, iconic actor Harrison Ford and screenwriter Melissa Mathison wed in 1983 after meeting on the set of “Apocalypse Now,” on which Ford portrayed Colonel Lucas and Mathison served as an assistant.

According to Closer Weekly, the couple became parents twice: the first time with son Malcolm in October 1987 and the second time with daughter Georgia in June 1990. Both of the children followed their parents into the entertainment world.

In addition to releasing two albums with his band The Dough Rollers and starring as himself in “Water to Wine,” Malcolm has also been in a few films alongside Georgia.

Who Is Harrison Ford?

Harrison Ford is an American actor, pilot, aviator, and producer with a $300 million net worth. According to mythology, Harrison Ford was a struggling actor working as a carpenter when he was cast in the role that catapulted him to movie superstardom.

While creating cabinets for George Lucas, he was asked to read among other performers auditioning for the “Star Wars” project. His performance was so impressive that he was finally cast as Han Solo, and the rest is history.

Harrison Ford was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 13, 1942. He studied philosophy at Wisconsin’s Ripon College. Senior year, Harrison enrolled in a theatrical class in an effort to overcome a lifetime of shyness. He grew instantly addicted to acting.

After completing his education, he remained in Wisconsin, where he participated in numerous local theater performances. In 1964, he came to Los Angeles for a radio voice-over job audition. Despite not landing the job, he decided to remain in Los Angeles.

He was eventually accepted into Columbia Pictures’ new talent program, which paid $150 per week. Between 1966 and 1973, he secured only a handful of small, frequently uncredited roles.

Harrison and Mary Marquardt were married from 1964 to 1979. Together, they had two sons, including the restaurateur Benjamin Ford. Harrison wed E.T. screenwriter Melissa Mathison in 1983.

Also, they had two children. When they divorced in 2004, Harrison paid Mathison between $90 and $100 million. It is among the costliest celebrity divorces in history. In 2010, Harrison married actress, Calista Flockhart. In 2002, after meeting at the Golden Globe Awards, they began dating. They are the adoptive parents of her son Liam.

Who Is Melissa Mathison?

At the time of her death in 2015, American screenwriter and activist Melissa Mathison had a net worth of $100 million. Melissa was a tremendously accomplished screenwriter, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial being her most famous work.

At the time of her death, the great majority of her income stemmed from her 2004 divorce from actor Harrison Ford. Harrison reportedly paid Melissa between $90-$120 million in cash and assets. It is among the costliest celebrity divorces in history.

Melissa Mathison was born in June 1950 in Los Angeles, California. She wrote for the 1979 film The Black Stallion, 1982’s E.T. and The Escape Artist, 1983’s Twilight Zone: The Movie, 1991’s Son of the Morning Star, 1995’s The Indian in the Cupboard, 1997’s Kundun, and 2016’s The BFG.

Mathison has also contributed to the video games E.T.: The Extraterrestrial and Universal Studios Theme Parks Adventure. She was also an associate producer on E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and a co-producer on Kundun.

Mathison was the site assistant for The Godfather: Part II and the executive assistant for Apocalypse Now. She was nominated for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a BAFTA Award for her work on E.T.

Melissa and Harrison Ford were married from 1983 to 2004. Together, they had two children. On November 4, 2015, at the age of 65, Melissa Mathison passed away from neuroendocrine cancer.

Harrison Ford Divorce

People stated that after 18 years of marriage, Mathison and Ford filed for divorce. Ironically, the pair initially split up in an effort to reconcile their disagreements. Eventually, they reconciled for a few months before announcing their ultimate legal separation.

The couple sought joint custody of Malcolm and Georgia, and Pat McQueeney, Ford’s manager, said that the divorce was amicable. McQueeney claimed, “The breakup is amicable, and the couple remains quite friendly.”

Fans and close friends of the couple were stunned by Mathison and Ford's separation. One family member told People that Ford's separation previous to the divorce appeared to be brief and a "midlife crisis."

Unfortunately, this was not the situation, and the divorce was finalized in 2004. Continue scrolling to find out how much Ford and Mathison’s divorce cost them.

According to Forbes, Harrison Ford and Melissa Mathison had one of the most expensive celebrity divorces ever.

Without a prenuptial agreement, the couple’s compensation was a staggering $85 million. Mathison also negotiated a portion of her ex-future husband’s revenue from the sales of “Indiana Jones” and “The Fugitive,” which he filmed during their years together.

The compensation was so enormous because the “Star Wars” actor earned millions per picture in which he appeared. Early in the 1990s, Ford was one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors, earning approximately $20 million per film.

However, if the couple were to split now, the payout would likely be significantly bigger. Currently, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Ford is worth $300 million. Han Solo in “Star Wars” and Indiana Jones in the “Indiana Jones” trilogy was his most popular roles.

