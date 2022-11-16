HCSO: Parents Arrested In 7-year-spring Old’s Washing Machine Death

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez stated on Tuesday that a man and a woman had been arrested in connection with the death of a 7-year-old kid who was discovered in a washing machine at a residence in Spring in July.

Both Jemaine Thomas, age 42, and Tiffany Thomas, age 35, have been charged with first-degree murder and damage to a child by omission. Both are now lodged in the Harris County Jail after their respective arrests.

Arrest update: this has been an extensive investigation. Jermaine and Tiffany Thomas have been arrested and placed in the Harris County Jail. Jermaine (42) has been charged with Capital Murder and Tiffany (35) with Injury to a Child by Omission. The Harris County Institute of 1/2 https://t.co/JO0M921zd9 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 16, 2022

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences performed an autopsy on 7-year-old Troy Koehler and discovered that he had sustained new and prior injuries, therefore Sheriff Gonzalez claimed that the two were prosecuted after that. After further investigation, his death was officially classified as a homicide.

The Precinct 4 constable’s office received a report of a missing individual in the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood neighborhood around 5:20 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.

Constable deputies came on the area to find out that Khoeler, 7, had been missing since 4 a.m.

The youngster was discovered hiding in a top-load washing machine in the garage after officials performed a search.

Forensics indicate that Troy was a foster kid before he was adopted in 2019. CPS has a history with the family, officials said KPRC 2.