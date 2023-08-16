Heartbreaking Loss in the Teton Mountains: Hiker’s Fatal Fall Shakes Grand Teton National Park

Officials at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming confirmed last week that a hiker from California had died after a fall. Joy Cho, a resident of Simi Valley, was found with “significant injuries” after a fall and was subsequently pronounced dead. This happened on Friday morning, before the sun came up.
Cho plunged from the western slopes of Teewinot in the Teton Mountains. Authorities rescued seven others in her trekking group and took them with them.
“Her seven hiking companions were flown to the Jenny Lake Search and Rescue Cache at Lupine Meadows and transported back to their vehicles at the trailhead,” the National Park Service said.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Southern California hiker falls to death in Grand Teton National Park https://t.co/H4QOL6iv4O
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 13, 2023
Workers at Grand Teton National Park are saddened by the loss of the Cho family and friends, the National Park Service said. A hiker from Idaho recently died after falling down a cliff at Grand Teton National Park.
Braydan DuRee was confirmed dead at the scene after he fell more than 40 feet down the Owen Chimney pitch on the Owen-Spalding route. The bodies of Cho and DuRee were both “short-hauled” by emergency crews. It’s a method in which a rescuer or piece of equipment is dangled from a rope up to 250 feet long below a hovering helicopter.
This technique is commonly utilized in the Teton Range, where it is difficult to land a helicopter due to the area’s high and rocky terrain, according to the National Park Service. Cho’s fall was not explained by the National Park Service. There are no new details to report at this time.
If you want to know what’s going on in the Golden State, the California Examiner is your best bet.
Here’s where you can find the latest California news and in-depth analysis:
- Investor Flight Causes Hotel Sales to Plummet in the San Francisco Bay Area
- Navigating the Path to Health and Happiness