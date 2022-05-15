Home Depot Survey : GUIDE To Get $5,000

A customer satisfaction survey is being conducted by the American home improvement retail chain Home Depot in order to collect useful input from their customers and to keep improving service and attention. The primary goal is to gather meaningful data, and in return, it provides a wealth of benefits.

As a consumer, you can visit https://survey.medallia.com/?thehomedepot and answer a few questions if you have recently visited a shop. To show their appreciation for your participation, they’ll give you the chance to win a $5,000 gift card from them.

Buying anything isn’t necessary. You can enter the Sweepstakes through traditional mail if you don’t want to complete the online survey. We’ve covered all you need to know to compete and win the grand prize in this article. Keep an eye on things and best of luck!

Details and Requirements for Home Depot.com’s Survey

Purchase Required? No Type Survey Prize $5,000 gift card Entry Method Online / Email (AMOE) Entry Limit No Limit Location US, Canada, Mexico Receipt Valid For 14 days Status Not Accepting Surveys

Survey Requirements

If you don’t have time to go through the long Terms & Conditions, we have. Here’s all you need to know about the subject:

To take the survey at Home Depot, you’ll need an Internet-connected computer, laptop, phone, or tablet.

To participate in the online survey, entrants must have made a purchase within the last two weeks.

To enter the Sweepstakes, entrants must supply accurate personal information.

A person must be at least 18 years old in order to participate in the poll.

Only residents of the United States, Canada, or Mexico are eligible to take the poll.

Applicants must be fluent in one of the following languages to participate: Choose from three languages: English, Spanish, or French.

The following information must be typed or handwritten on a 3′′ x 5′′ size card in order to be eligible to enter the Home Depot

Survey Sweepstakes via email: first and last name, email address, phone number with area code, and category (consumer / professional). Then, send it to ASC/ Home Depot 2019 Q1 U.S. Consumer Customer Satisfaction Sweepstakes, P.O. Box 430, Macedon, NY 14502-0430 in a business-size envelope.

Survey Restrictions

Those who participate in the online survey are not permitted to share their responses.

It is prohibited for users to damage or exploit the website in any way.

Employees and family members of Home Depot are not allowed to participate.

The Home Depot poll is worthless in jurisdictions where it is illegal to conduct one.

Start HomeDepot.com survey

Visit a Home Depot shop and make a purchase. You must be a legal resident of the United States, Canada, or Mexico to participate. From February 3, 2020, until May 3, 2020, have a look at the Sweepstakes.

A receipt will be emailed to you. Until 14 days following the date of purchase, the sales receipt is valid for use.

Visit https://survey.medallia.com/?thehomedepot. Visit the survey website with your receipt in hand and follow the instructions to participate in the survey and have a chance to win a prize.

Enter the PIN for your specific location.

You’ll be sent the guidelines of the survey and a list of prior winners after entering your region PIN. A valid user ID and password will be required after you fill out the form with your receipt information.

Begin the survey now.. In the following questions, please describe your thoughts and feelings regarding Home Depot.

Include a valid e-mail address and a phone number here. In the end, you will be requested to provide some personal information.

You will be able to participate in the sweepstakes program as a result of this. One of the lucky winners will receive a $5000 gift card as part of the prize package.

Please fill out the form and send it in. Verify that all of the information is correct before submitting the survey.

Mail-In-Entry

On a 3′′ x 5′′ card, type or handprint your first name, last name, email address, phone number, and category (either Consumer or Professional) In a 3-by-5-inch business-size envelope, mail your card to:

ASC/Home Depot 2021 Q1 U.S. Consumer Customer Satisfaction Sweepstakes, PO Box 430, Macedon, NY 14502-0430, if you fall under the Consumer Category

Home Depot 2021 Q1 US Pro Customer Satisfaction Sweepstakes, P.O. Box 431, Macedon, New York 14502-0430, is the professional category address.

About Home Depot’s Superstores

Home Depot is a well-known American supplier of home renovation products. For the most part, Home Depot specializes in construction-related supplies, equipment, and related services. 32 Mexican states, 10 Canadian provinces, and 70 states in the United States are served by the main retail store.

The Home Depot was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus, Arthur Blank, Ron Brill, and Pat Farrah. The goal of the home improvement supermarkets is to be larger than any of their competitors’ facilities.

In addition, the primary goal of the Home Depot shop is to sell goods and services at a reasonable price without sacrificing quality. Customers can expect exceptional customer service, respect for everyone, and philanthropy from Home Depot.

Customer Care Email: customer care@homedepot.com.

1-800-430-3376 is the phone number for customer service.

In case of emergency, call 1-800-HOME-DEPOT (466-3337)

Contact Information for the Home Depot Departments: We’re located in the 300 State Street Suite #402 location in Rochester, New York 14614.

Sponsor: 2455 Paces Ferry Rd NW NW, Atlanta, GA 30339 The Home Depot Store Support Inc.

American Sweepstakes & Promotion Company, 300 State Street, Suite #402, Rochester, NY 14614, is the independent administrator.

It’s here where you can find out who won the Www Home Depot Survey Winners.

Conclusion

Home Depot is a household name when it comes to home remodelling in the US. It’s fair to say that they have some of the top Home Improvement products available. This survey competition for Home Depot customers offers you a chance to win a substantial sum of money.

