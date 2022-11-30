How Did Zyzz Die: Why Bodybuilders Are Dying Of Heart Attack?

How Did Zyzz Die: Zyzz was a young athlete whose images are frequently shared on bodybuilding forums and whose videos were popular after the rise of social media on YouTube.
Taking care of fitness led to Zyzz pose’s rapid rise to fame and the acquisition of a sizable following. Let’s dig a little more into the life and death of Aziz Shavershian (aka Zyzz).
Who Was Zyzz
On March 24, 1989, in the city of Moscow, Russia, Aziz Shavershian entered the world. Australian bodybuilder and model are known online as “Zyzz” for the films he has uploaded to YouTube.
On August 5, 2011, he died in Thailand as a result of complications related to a congenital cardiac condition. One of his favorite bodybuilders was Arnold Schwarzenegger. His older brother was a bodybuilder, and he followed in his footsteps after finishing high school.
According to Popular Bio, he is among the most popular YouTube personalities. The March 24, 1989 birthdate elite includes him. He was born in Russia, yet he has become one of the most successful YouTube stars in the world. On the list of the most popular YouTubers, he also occupies a spot.
The following is an up-to-date accounting of Aziz Shavershian’s wealth, including data such as his salary, assets, and lavish spending habits. Can we have a look at Aziz Shavershian’s financial situation in 2019 and 2020?
Wikipedia, Forbes, IMDb, and other online sites estimate that popular YouTuber Aziz Shavershian had a net worth of $1-5 million. He made it there as a full-time YouTube celebrity. His native country is Russia.
How Did Zyzz Die
A 22-year-old Internet celebrity known as “Zyzz” passed away on August 5 from a heart attack. Aziz Shavershian, the bodybuilder’s real name, collapsed and died in a Bangkok sauna. Someone reportedly called 911 after finding the comatose young man.
His condition deteriorated rapidly, and the doctors at Chulalongkorn Hospital were unable to revive him despite their best efforts.
Aziz Shavershian was a resident of Eastwood, a suburb in Sydney’s northwest, Australia, at the time of his death. After he graduated from high school, he joined his brother in regular gym sessions. Holidaying in Thailand at the time, the incident took place.
Zyzz died of an “undiagnosed heart ailment,” according to the autopsy report. The heart has gotten too big.
That the 22-year-old male had an undetected cardiac condition is, in layman’s words, the simplest interpretation.
Multiple websites claim he was born with a cardiac defect.
But that’s not right because it implies his problem was present at birth.
The term “congenital” was not used by Zyzz’s mother in her official statement. It also isn’t mentioned in the autopsy summary.
Overall, it sounds like you misquoted or misunderstood what was said. One of those possibilities is that a writer took some “artistic liberties” in recounting his death.
Numerous warning indicators emerged in the months before Aziz’s death. His parents said their son had high blood pressure and was having trouble breathing.
Signs of a bloated heart include both of these conditions.
Does The Use Of Steroids Account For Zyzz’s Untimely Demise
Zyzz lied when he said he had never used steroids. Using them, he announced in August of 2008 on a site dedicated to bodybuilding. Tim “Sharky” Ward, another bodybuilder, claimed that he had cautioned the 20-year-old about his steroid use in the days before his death.
Ward claims that Zyzz’s experience in Thailand was akin to that of a “kid in a sweet shop.” The pressure to appear nice “got to him in the end,” said Shavershian, his older brother, said, hinting that he may have used “roids.”
The representative for the stripper company that employed him concluded that “apart from the steroids,” he was a “nice guy.” The National Health Service warns that taking illegal or prescribed muscle-building drugs can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke.
Dilated cardiomyopathy is another known consequence of drug usage of this nature. Taking everything into consideration, it’s quite likely that Zyzz’s death was caused by using steroids. If he did have a preexisting heart issue, his usage of synthetic medications would have made it worse.
Wasn’t There A History Of Heart Disease In His Family
Even though Shavershian apparently came from a long line of heart diseases, we can’t say for sure that it was genetic. To put it plainly, this is an extremely nebulous claim. Unhealthy habits are a major contributor to cardiovascular illnesses. Bad habits like smoking and eating poorly are examples.
So, it’s impossible to say whether or not these “heart abnormalities” were indeed present at birth.
