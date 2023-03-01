How Rich Is Rex Tillerson is the questin everyone wants to know. Rex Tillerson served in the role of Secretary of State for the United States of America in the past. ExxonMobil was once the most valuable firm in the world, although that position did not always remain theirs. There was a point in time when analysts estimated that it was worth more than a trillion dollars at the time.
This individual served as ExxonMobil’s chief executive officer for many years. This person has held the position of chief executive officer of ExxonMobil for the past ten years, and some people recognise him for that. To know How Rich Is Rex Tillerson, continue reading in the next paragraph.
How Rich Is Rex Tillerson: What Is His Net Worth?
Rex Tillerson has a net worth of $320 million, as was previously mentioned in this conversation. Even though Rex Tillerson does not now own any shares in ExxonMobil, at one point in the past he did own about $400 million worth of shares in the company.
Aside from ExxonMobil. Rex Tillerson is an investor in a number of different oil and gas enterprises. Because of those welcomed investments, Rex Tillerson receives about $3 million in dividends each year. Rex Tillerson is now a member of the board of directors for seventeen distinct Fortune 500 firms.
It is well recognised that Rex Tillerson is someone who can provide wise counsel. Because of this factor, Rex Tillerson has held positions at a number of different Fortune 500 organisations. “Rex Tillerson,” a well-known former Secretary of State for the United States, has a personal fortune estimated at $320 Million.
The most well-known Former Secretary of State of the United States, Rex Tillerson, is projected to have a net worth of approximately $320 Million, according to forbes.
You remember when Rex Tillerson received the same award from Putin in 2013 so Trump made him Secretary of State? pic.twitter.com/ZwP5HD65oI
— Theo Marshall (@ImTheoMarshall) February 27, 2023
Rex Tillerson Is Known For Being Foreign Secretary Under Donald Trump
This individual is known to certain people as having served as the leader of the American Boy Scouts for a period of ten years. This gentleman is well-known among the majority of people because he served in the Trump administration as the Secretary of State.
In point of fact, he served as Foreign Secretary for only a very brief period of time and had big disagreements with the current President, Donald Trump. We are discussing Rex Tillerson at this time. In point of fact, Rex Tillerson had the title of being the wealthiest Foreign Secretary in the history of the position.
