Hunter Biden Tax Fraud Case Might Utilize Laptop Evidence

Information about Hunter Biden’s finances and travels abroad found on the now-famous laptop leaked by The Post might be used as evidence in the rumored tax crimes investigation against him.

In 2018, federal officials began investigating into whether Hunter and his partners had broken any tax or money laundering rules in connection with their business operations in China and other countries.

The actions of Vice President Biden, who is 52 years old, are under the purview of the federal Foreign Agents Registration Act, however it is unclear what proof the government has in this regard (FARA).

Hunter’s abandoned laptop revealed emails and other papers relating to his many international agreements, which hint to his alleged conspiracy to sell his father’s influence for millions of dollars to American opponents.

According to the emails, Hunter and his allies had sought lucrative partnerships with CEFC China Energy Co, a Chinese energy corporation, which included the possibility of a share for then-vice president Joe Biden.

On May 13, 2017, one of Hunter’s business partners, James Gilliar, had sent him a document outlining the “remuneration packages” for six persons engaged in some kind of commercial endeavor with a Chinese corporation.

U.S. Navy veteran and former business partner of Hunter’s Tony Bobulinksi has come out to say that “the big person” alludes to Vice President Joe Biden and that the plan called for a 10% stake to be transmitted via Hunter to him.

According to the email, Hunter’s salary is set at $850.00 per month, and his title is “Chair / Vice Chair depending on the arrangement with CEFC.”

The email also detailed a “provisional arrangement” in which four persons would own 20% each of the new firm. Email sender and three receivers all had initials, with “H” seemingly alluding to Hunter.

Ten million dollars only for “introductions”

On August 2, 2017, Hunter emailed about a deal he had made with the now-missing CEFC chairman, Ye Jianming, to divide 50/50 ownership of a holding company that was projected to bring in over $10 million annually for Biden’s son.

Ye, who has been missing since he was arrested by Chinese authorities in 2018, allegedly agreed to pay Hunter the large yearly payment “for introductions alone” as part of a three-year consulting contract with CEFC, according to the article.

When Hunter and the chairman met in Miami, the proposal was altered to “a far more lasting and lucrative arrangement to form a holding company 50% percent [sic] owned by ME and 50% owned by him,” as stated in the email.

While consulting fees do contribute to our income, my family and I were particularly intrigued by the chairman’s idea since it would make us equal participants in the ownership and earnings of the JV’s assets.

Hunter’s messages were sent to Gongwen Dong, the chief financial officer of Hong Kong-based investment business Kam Fei Group.

As for the $1 million retainer, it was promised to Hunter in a September 2017 “Attorney Engagement Letter” that was also discovered on the laptop.

The former Hong Kong government official Chi Ping Patrick Ho, one of Ye’s senior aides, had given Hunter the high fee for “Counsel on topics relevant to US law and advise relative to the employment and legal analysis of any US Law Firm or Lawyer.”

In 2018, a federal jury in Manhattan found Ho guilty of two bribery schemes involving $3 million in payments to authorities in Chad and Uganda. In the end, he was sentenced to three years in jail and deported from the United States to Hong Kong in the year 2020.