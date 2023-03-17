Murder of a Former Microsoft Executive in Florida Leads to the Arrest of the Victim’s Ex-Husband

The murder of a former Microsoft executive has resulted in the arrest of a second suspect. On February 16, 2022, Jared Bridegan, 33, was gunned down in front of his car on Jacksonville Beach while his 2-year-old daughter was still inside.
An arrest was made in central Florida without incident on Thursday, March 16 according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department; Mario Fernandez Saldana, 34, is the spouse of Bridegan’s ex-wife. He was indicted on first-degree murder, conspiracy to murder, child abuse, and solicitation to commit capital crime offenses by a grand jury.
As the arrest document states, Bridegan and his kids were on the way home from a romantic supper. Twins he and ex-wife Shanna Gardner had together were now nine years old, and he had already dropped them off. He and his young daughter, who was just two at the time, walked the familiar route along Sanctuary Boulevard.
This night, though, was different. According to the arrest affidavit, it was late and the street was residential. Bridegan found a flat tire and had to stop because of it as he drove along. Then he activated his warning lights and got out to change the flat. His death occurred at that time, as a result of gunfire.
The first individual suspected of involvement in Bridegan’s murder was taken into custody on January 25. Henry Tenon, 61, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder with a weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, accessory after the fact, and child abuse.
State Attorney for the Fourth Judicial District Melissa Nelson, who made the arrest announcement, also said “that Tenon did not act alone,” in a press conference. According to the affidavit, investigations only found one person with ties to both Bridegan and Tenon.
In February, Fernandez Saldana made 35 phone calls to and 35 cheques payable to Tenon. Tenon has reportedly committed to “testify truthfully against any accomplice,” according to a statement posted by State Attorney Nelson’s office.
