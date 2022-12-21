‘I Will Resign as CEO’ Of Twitter: Elon Musk Says

It appears that Elon Musk abides by the Twitter people’s decision. Musk announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he would leave his position as CEO of Twitter once he found a suitable successor.
It comes after the Tesla CEO and Twitter owner tweeted a poll on Sunday asking followers if he should resign as Twitter’s CEO. More than 57% of voters supported Musk’s resignation.
“As soon as I find someone stupid enough to take the job, I’ll step down as CEO!” In a tweet on Tuesday, Musk. “After that, I’ll merely be in charge of the servers and software teams.”
In Musk’s poll, almost 17.5 million individuals participated. At the end of June, there were approximately 238 million daily users of Twitter.
The billionaire, who also serves as the CEO of Space X and Tesla, is known for quickly changing his mind about things after declaring or carrying them out.
Nearly two months after Musk took control of the troubled social network, the executive abruptly resigned. As a result of suspending journalists and other high-profile users, Twitter has seen enormous layoffs, lawsuits from former employees, a reduction in advertising investment, abrupt policy changes, and international uproar.
According to reports, Musk only intended to serve as CEO for a short period of time before handing over the reins when the acquisition of Twitter was finalized in October.
New regulations introduced by Musk since taking over as Twitter’s CEO have so far caused a backlash among users and advertisers of the platform. Twitter briefly introduced a tool in October that let users pay $8 to get a “blue check” verification. Trolls quickly exploited it by setting up profiles that resembled brands like Coke and Nintendo.
The pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co.’s stock fell when a phony account tweeted, “We are happy to announce insulin is free now,” in what is probably the most well-known instance.
Musk followed that up last week by suspending the accounts of journalists from news organizations like The Washington Post, The New York Times, and CNN who have been critical of his leadership.
Additionally, Twitter shut down more than twenty accounts that were tracking private planes using publicly accessible flight data. Musk said the account tracked the movements of his private jet and provided “assassination coordinates,” and he connected it to an alleged stalking incident that allegedly took place in Los Angeles.
The police have not discovered a connection, according to a Sunday report in The Washington Post.
After a number of abrupt policy changes, for which Musk appeared to apologize on Sunday, he declared that going ahead, all significant changes would be put to a vote.
