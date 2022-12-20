Idaho Murders: Former Det. Ted Williams Claims That The Police Should Have Immediately Shared Information About The Hyundai

Ted Williams, a Fox News contributor and former homicide investigator in Washington, D.C., claims Idaho police should have made information about a white sedan seen near the scene of a quadruple homicide on November 13 near the University of Idaho campus available “immediately” as opposed to three weeks later.
“I don’t mean to criticize the police. What I’m trying to say is that you need to involve the public in helping you with an inquiry like this “Williams spoke to Fox News Online. “And you don’t wait two to three weeks to alert the public when you are aware of a white car that you are unable to identify. You immediately engage the populace.”
On December 7, the Moscow Police Department requested assistance from the public in locating a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that had been spotted close to the off-campus residence where students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kerndole, Kaylee Goncalves, and Maidson Mogen were fatally stabbed on November 13 between 3 and 4 a.m.
However, Fox News Digital discovered last week that Moscow detectives contacted landlord Kane Francetich on November 14 and requested surveillance footage from his six-unit rental building on Linda Lane, which is.3 miles away from the crime scene and shows a light-colored car driving around at the time of the murders.
“You do not wait three weeks,” Williams said of Francetich’s film. “The very fact that within 24 hours of the murder of these four college kids, they were able to determine that there was a [white or light-colored] car in the vicinity that they wanted to try to identify.”
Full surveillance video appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in downtown Moscow, Idaho hours before murders.
In the video you hear:
“Maddie what did you say to Adam?”
“I told Adam everything.” pic.twitter.com/MDvk4xhuyz
— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) December 18, 2022
“You released the information to the public right away. Not every piece of information that law enforcement gathers will be useful. Perhaps you need to take urgent action if there is evidence that a car was in the area.”
When exactly the authorities were aware that a white sedan was passing the scene of the murders is unknown. Inquiries from Fox News Digital were not immediately answered by the Moscow police.
In homicide cases, Williams stated that authorities often had a “48-hour window to attempt and process evidence that would bring the killer to justice,” failing which, the longer detectives wait to receive aid from the public, the more challenging their investigation will be.
“In my opinion, law enforcement will eventually solve this crime, hopefully, sooner rather than later. Although you must consider the investigation’s integrity, you involve the public when you have information that the public may assist you with “Regarding Francetich’s tape, Williams remarked. “I see no reason at all to keep the car in stock.”
The veteran D.C. detective also took issue with the fact that a Moscow gas station employee discovered video evidence of a white automobile going by in the early hours of November 13 before authorities did.
The person or persons who killed these youngsters “had been in that house before,” according to Williams, who has been following the case since word of the tragedy broke, and it “wasn’t the very first time they went in that house” on November 13.
On November 13, between 3 and 4 a.m., four students were murdered in their residence close to school. 36 days later, authorities have still not named any suspects or people of interest.
Authorities are still looking for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen in the early hours of that Sunday morning close to the crime scene on King Road in Moscow.
Police suspect that any passengers in that car could be in possession of crucial information about the killings. Anyone with knowledge is being urged to contact the FBI at fbi.gov/moscowidaho and provide any digital media evidence they may have.
The public is asked to phone 208-883-7180, email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us, or send digital media here if they have information.
