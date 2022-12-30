Idaho Murders: Suspect In The Murders Of 4 College Students Is Arrested: In connection with the savage murder of four University of Idaho students who were discovered stabbed to death overnight in a home close to their campus last month, police detained a 28-year-old man in Thursday and charged him with murder.
Bryan C. Kohberger, the man, was detained in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains’ Chestnuthill Township. He was expected to show up for an extradition court the following week, and the Moscow, Idaho, police planned to hold a press conference later on Friday.
According to the university’s website, Mr. Kohberger was enrolled in a Ph.D. program at Washington State University, which is located fewer than 10 miles from the scene of the killings. He was studying criminal justice and criminology.
Since the attack on Nov. 13, early in the morning, when four University of Idaho students were attacked in at least two different beds, most likely while they slept, the college town of Moscow has been in a state of shock. It appears that two additional housemates did not awaken until many hours after the stabbings had occurred.
The roughly 25,000-person city near the border with Washington State was devastated by the incident, which also brought heavy scrutiny to its police force as weeks went by with no information regarding potential perpetrators. More than 60 agents from the F.B.I. were working on the investigation.
Disturbing details: Criminology student Bryan Kohberger at WSU arrested as suspect in #idahohomicide . He posted this “research project” on several subreddits prior to the murders. pic.twitter.com/PUa5EH9IXv
— CaitlinSinclairTV (@CSinclairtv) December 30, 2022
The student’s house, which is located just off campus, was near the white Hyundai automobile, according to the police, who had recently appealed for the public’s assistance in discovering it. According to investigators, the suspect killed the victims using a long knife.
The home was home to the three female victims, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and the fourth victim, Ethan Chapin, 20, who was there to see Ms. Kernodle, his girlfriend. All of them had participated in the school’s fraternities or sororities.
The kids had all gone out with pals the night before the killings. While Ms. Mogen and Ms. Goncalves proceeded to a club called the Corner Club together, Mr. Chapin and Ms. Kernodle attended a party at the nearby Sigma Chi fraternity. Before 2 a.m., all four students had gone back to their houses.
Seven missed calls were placed from Ms. Goncalves’s phone to a former boyfriend between 2:26 and 2:52 a.m. The same individual received multiple calls from Ms. Mogen’s phone, according to the authorities. According to Ms. Goncalves’ older sister, the ex-boyfriend had not answered the phone since he was dozing off at the time.
One of the women who lived above “had passed out,” according to the two roommates who were still alive when they called friends to the residence. Just before noon, when the buddies arrived, one of them dialed 911, and the cops showed up to find the victims and what the coroner later described as a horrific scene.
