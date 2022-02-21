Illinois citizens can obtain free income-tax assistance

Low-to-moderate-income families and elderly individuals who need assistance filing their income taxes for the year 2021 may obtain free assistance via various programs offered across the state of Illinois.

Qualified persons may get free basic income tax return preparation and electronic filing through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program, and the Ladder Up Tax Assistance Program at several sites around the state, according to a press release.

“With the tax filing deadline of April 18 approaching quickly, Illinois taxpayers must be aware that filing help is available,” stated David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR).

“Individuals who qualify for assistance in completing their state and federal tax forms properly and on time will be assisted by volunteers who have been certified by the Internal Revenue Service.”

According to a press release, how taxpayer aid is delivered and the dates on which services are accessible vary per location, depending on various factors, including COVID-19 circumstances and volunteer capacity.

According to Paula Basta, director of the Illinois Department on Aging, “tax filing season can be stressful, but fortunately, there are free resources available to help older adults navigate the process, get their full refunds, and protect their personal information.”

I sincerely hope that senior taxpayers will make use of these services as soon as possible and that everyone will spread the news to aged loved ones who may benefit from some assistance when it comes to paying their taxes.

Individuals earning $58,000 or less per year, adults 60 years or older, people with disabilities, and taxpayers with low English-language skills may get free tax assistance via the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program offers free tax preparation services, emphasizing helping taxpayers over the age of 50 and those with low-to-moderate incomes.

The availability of a service is decided at the local or regional level. It is not necessary to be a member of AARP to get help. By accessing IDOR’s website, taxpayers may find a free tax aid service in their area that is local to them.