In Homewood, a 15-year-old kid was shot and died while riding his bike.

On Wednesday, a 15-year-old kid was killed after being shot while riding his bike in Pittsburgh’s Homewood area. The incident occurred in the 800 block of North Homewood Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. According to police, the victim was shot in the head.

Dayvon Vickers, 15, of Pittsburgh, died following his hospitalization, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Amber Sloan, his mentor, is devastated. As she put it, “As soon as I arrived and saw the cop working on him, I parked my scooter on the opposite side and came over. I looked down, stunned. I couldn’t believe what I was witnessing.”

Vickers was passionate about riding his bike and selling bottled water in his neighborhood.

She stated that his other mentor was assassinated, his buddy was assassinated, and his mother died lately.

“My mother died while I was a teenager and on my way to college. As a result, I understand what it’s like to lose your mother and get disoriented on these streets. We are lost in our search for self-discovery. He was attempting to discover himself as a young guy, “Sloan said.

Sloan stated that she was attempting to think of a way to assist White’s mother, Theresa, cope with her loss after learning about Vickers.

“When I received the phone call, I was at a childhood friend’s house with her and her kid, and we were trying to figure out how we were going to help Teresa, who had recently lost another son,” Sloan explained.

Sloan stated that she is visiting with some of the community’s children to assist them in grieving their loss and is attempting to engage with Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey to end the violence.

The killing is being investigated alongside two others in the city this week. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department’s headquarters.