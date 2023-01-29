Innocent Bystander Killed In Massachusetts Mall Shooting; Suspect Taken Into Jail

Anthony Gulluni, the district attorney for Hampden County, has confirmed that one person is dead following Saturday night gunfire at a mall in Massachusetts.
Gulluni claimed in a Facebook post that a guy was killed in the Saturday evening shooting at the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside.
He reportedly became involved in a dispute between two other people while acting as an innocent spectator.
Officials verified that a suspect was taken into custody at the mall right away during a press conference that was held at 10 p.m. on Saturday. No one has been named or identified as the alleged shooter.
At the press conference, Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia also gave a statement and expressed his “thoughts and prayers” to the man’s friends, family, and coworkers. The identity of the company where the shooting occurred is yet unknown.
In an active shooter scenario, he also commended mall security for “doing what they’re supposed to do.”
Garcia and law enforcement officials reassured the public that the shooting was an isolated occurrence and that there was no persistent threat to their safety.
Massachusetts State Police and Holyoke police are looking into the matter.
On Sunday at 11 a.m., the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside will reopen, according to a Facebook post. According to Holyoke police, there will be more officers on duty at the mall.
