Iran Protestors Fearing Hospitals Are Contacting U.s. Physicians For Assistance Online

Under the condition of anonymity, an Iranian doctor told CBS News, “As soon as they enter the hospital, there are intelligence operatives and members of the Revolutionary Guards who register their identities.” “We’ve seen incidents when wounded people went to hospitals, got surgery, were released, and then were arrested.”

According to the medic, this is why many demonstrators who have been hurt choose to remain at home and seek medical attention behind closed doors. He claims to have observed injuries from a broad variety of firearms.

The doctor told CBS News that the government troops employ “a range of weaponry to repress the people,” including plastic bullets, lead pellets, Kalashnikovs, and even sniper fire. We have an instance when the victim of a shooting chose blindness over hospitalization.

The doctor said that he and other medical experts who have been treating wounded protesters in secret have been threatened by Iranian authorities on a regular basis, and that some have been compelled to sign formal commitments to stop from doing so.

An Iranian doctor was brutally assaulted and arrested by plainclothes security officials on Monday for tending to the wounds of protestors in Amini’s village of Saqqez, according to a complaint from a Kurdish human rights organization called the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights.

The doctor who talked to CBS News said he was continuing to operate there despite the risks since many protestors avoid hospitals for fear of being arrested and instead try to heal themselves “somehow” at home.

CBS News spoke to several Iranian medical professionals who, for fear of reprisals, also declined to be named. They said they felt obligated to aid the injured. Among them was an Iranian medic who said she set the skulls of two demonstrators she helped.

She claimed, “They were terrified to go to the hospital,” and she said that she had to treat their wounds on the street in the middle of the commotion, where she didn’t have time to thoroughly sterilize their injuries.

The nurse lamented, “There really isn’t even an opportunity to observe fundamental concepts.” “I have no idea how they are doing… I continue to be quite concerned about them.”

According to another Iranian nurse and emergency call operator, there is a serious possibility of detention for wounded demonstrators.

She said that since all conversations are recorded, the company must notify the police if a gunshot is heard.

She detailed the response of the ambulance crew when one demonstrator, a 14-year-old, was shot after school.

The nurse said that police had come and removed the youngster from the room, still holding the catheter in his hand. Please spread the word that unless it’s an emergency, Iranians shouldn’t dial 115 but should instead visit reputable private clinics.

Dr. Kayvan Mirhadi, an Iranian American and the head of internal medicine at New York’s Clifton Springs Hospital, commented on the obvious desperation of injured demonstrators who want to avoid hospitals. Injured Iranian protestors send Mirhadi 500 Instagram messages a day, pleading for his help.

“So a somebody who is bleeding out of their leg from like, a gunshot wound is simply waiting for my reaction on the phone,” he said to CBS News. “All around, it’s a terrible predicament, especially given how terrified they seem. They are waiting for me to give them orders.”

He indicated that if they can’t locate an Iranian doctor he trusts, he’ll take them through the greatest home cures he knows of. Fractures and serious brain injuries from physical conflict, second and third degree burns from electric batons, and bullet and pellet wounds are only some of their many ailments.

These testimonies are consistent with Human Rights Watch’s (HRW) assessment that Iranian authorities used “excessive and fatal force” on protesters. Tara Sepehri Far, a senior Iran researcher at HRW, told CBS News that the use of shotguns and assault weapons by Iranian security forces against protestors violates international rules.

She stated, “The trend indicates that people are being shot and murdered, most often in the upper body.”

Mirhadi said, “I have sort of step-by-step instructions on what to do with burns, with gunshots.” On his Instagram, he’s been offering advice on how to cure various injuries, such as those caused by a gunshot to the chest or the eyes.