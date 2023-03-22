Is Annabelle Based On A True Story? What The Conjuring Films Got Right About Annabelle?

In 1970, Annabelle frightened her initial owner, prompting Ed and Lorraine Warren to hide her away in their Occult Museum.
Her smiling face is hidden by a halo of red hair as she sits in a glass case with a hand-carved inscription of the Lord’s Prayer. However, there’s a warning underneath the case that says “Warning, absolutely do not open.”
She appears like any other Raggedy Ann doll from the middle of the 20th century to uninitiated guests at the Warrens’ Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut. Nevertheless, the first Annabelle doll was everything but typical.
This doll has been accused of being wicked since her first purported haunting in 1970. Since then, it has been linked to demonic possession, many violent assaults, and even two near-death experiences. Horror movies have been based on the genuine accounts of Annabelle in recent years.
Annabelle’s tale seems incredible, but how true is it? Is the actual Annabelle doll a conduit for a demonic spirit seeking a human host, or is she just a child’s toy employed as a prop for very lucrative ghost stories? Annabelle’s legends are based on these events.
Is Annabelle Based On A True Story?
Annabelle, the doll at the Occult Museum of famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, the couple who worked on the case, is rendered all the more creepy by her everyday appearance, while not sharing the porcelain skin and realistic features of her film counterpart.
Annabelle’s half-smile and brilliant orange triangle nose are just two of the embroidered elements that bring back nostalgic feelings of playtime and simpler times.
Even though Ed Warren passed away in 2006 and Lorraine in early 2019, you can be certain that they would agree that the cautions written in large letters across Annabelle’s glass case are very required.
The famous demonologist pair claims that the doll was the cause of two near-death experiences, one deadly accident, and a series of demonic activities that lasted for around 30 years.
These iconic hauntings supposedly began in 1970, when Annabelle was originally released. Two young ladies first told the Warrens this tale, which the Warrens then repeated for many years.
As the legend goes, a young nurse called Donna (or Deirdre, depending on the version) received the Annabelle doll from her mother on her 28th birthday. Apparently ecstatic with the present, Donna took it back to her apartment to show her roommate, the young nurse Angie.
At first, the doll was just a cute decoration to have on the couch in the living room and smile at guests. Yet the two ladies soon saw that Annabelle was seemingly wandering the room on her own.
When Donna left for work, she would put her on the couch, but when she returned in the afternoon, she would find her in the bedroom, with the door closed.
Then Donna and Angie began discovering “Help Me” messages all throughout the flat. The ladies said the notes were written on parchment, which they never kept in the house.
Also, Angie’s boyfriend, who we’ll refer to as “Lou,” was at the apartment one day while Donna wasn’t there and heard a rustling sound coming from Angie’s room, leading him to believe that someone had broken in. There was no evidence of a break-in, but he did discover the Annabelle doll face down on the floor (other versions of the story say he was attacked upon waking up from a nap).
At that moment, he felt a sharp pain in his chest and glanced down to see a series of bloody claw marks. They disappeared without a trace after two days.
After Lou’s terrifying incident, the ladies decided to see a medium about the supernatural nature of their predicament. The medium performed a seance and informed the ladies that the doll was possessed by the ghost of a girl called Annabelle Higgins, who had been seven years old when her corpse was discovered at the location where their apartment building now stands.
According to the medium, the spirit was kind and just sought love and attention. The two young nurses apparently felt sorry for the ghost and gave their permission for it to make its home in the doll.
Ed And Lorraine Warren Join Annabelle
Afterward, Donna and Angie contacted a local Anglican priest named Father Hegan in an effort to exorcise the doll’s ghost. Ed and Lorraine Warren were notified by Hegan when he called his supervisor, Father Cooke.
According to Ed and Lorraine Warren, their daughters’ problems began when they gave the doll any credence at all. The Warrens were certain that Annabelle was not possessed by a kind spirit but rather a demonic power looking for a human host. According to the Warrens’ version of events:
“Spirits do not Possess inanimate objects like houses or toys, they possess people. An inhuman spirit can attach itself to a place or object and this is what occurred in the Annabelle case. This spirit manipulated the doll and created the illusion of it being alive in order to get recognition. Truly, the spirit was not looking to stay attached to the doll, it was looking to posses a human host.”
Teleportation (the doll moving on its own), materialization (the parchment paper notes), and the “mark of the beast” (Lou’s clawed chest) were the first things the Warrens saw as possible evidence of demonic possession.
As a result, the Warrens had Father Cooke execute an exorcism on the flat. As a last resort, they removed Annabelle from the residence and placed her in their Occult Museum.
What The Conjuring Films Got Right About Annabelle?
Overall, all three Annabelle films are works of fiction, although they do make certain references to the Warrens’ story. Annabelle, set in 1967, provides a fresh origin for the doll. Annabelle Higgins, a demon-worshiping cult member, commits suicide while clutching the doll.
Higgins must have called out a demon because it was the doll that was possessed. Much like the genuine doll, Annabelle wants to steal the souls of unsuspecting victims. After it achieves its goal, it vanishes. During the film’s last scene, a nursing student has bought the antique doll Annabelle as a present for her friend. This is consistent with how the genuine Annabelle came to be in Donna’s possession in 1968.
The narrative of the Annabelle doll does not begin with Annabelle Higgins, as Annabelle: Creation reveals. A dollmaker who lost her daughter to a vehicle accident commissioned its creation. The girl’s soul approached the dollmaker and his wife and begged if she may inhabit the doll permanently.
In the end, they saw that a demonic influence had led them astray. Like Annabelle’s narrative, this was made up, but it sounds a lot like what the psychic told Donna. The Warrens’ description of the experience is similar to the child’s parents being contacted, the doll is possessed, and the spirit’s desire to steal a human soul.
Annabelle Returns Home, the last installment in the trilogy, reveals what happened to the doll after Ed and Lorraine stole it from the nursing student and her companions. Car difficulties force them to pull over on the way home, just outside a graveyard. After seeing the doll, the spirits assault Ed.
The journey back to their house with Annabelle is dramatized, as it was for the genuine Warren family. Annabelle’s purported thirst for human souls is one of the elements that draws viewers to The Conjuring Universe, even if the films’ plots aren’t based on genuine incidents.
