Is Cocaine Bear Based On A True Story: Are The Characters In It Based On Real People?

Is Cocaine Bear Based On A True Story? The movie, slated for release in February 2023, was both directed and coproduced by Elizabeth Banks. In the movie, the bear goes on a deadly spree after a cocaine binge. we will now get to know Is Cocaine Bear Based On A True Story?
The finding isn’t nearly as stunning because the bear was really discovered dead from an overdose in Chattahoochee National Forest. So Is Cocaine Bear Based On A True Story?
Is Cocaine Bear Based On A True Story
Is Cocaine Bear Based On A True Story? When the movie trailer gained popularity online, people frequently asked “What is the story behind Cocaine Bear?”.
The real-life black bear that served as the model for the movie smoked a lot of cocaine but otherwise wasn’t really like it. The following information reveals what happened to the bear, who was given the name “Pablo Eskobar,” and whether or not the Cocaine Bear actually hurt any real humans.
When And Where Did Cocaine Bear Start?
The locations for the actual festivities that year, 1985, were Knoxville, Tennessee, and the Chattahoochee National Forest in northern Georgia. In line with this, it is said that the movie is set in both a local Georgia town and the Chattahoochee Forest.
Where Did The Cocaine Bear Come From?
The main character of the movie, Andrew Thornton (played by Matthew Rhys), is a drug dealer and narcotics officer who, in September 1985, was travelling with his karate teacher, Bill Leonard, to pick up 400 kilogrammes of cocaine in Columbia (Leonard later claimed he wasn’t informed of the plan until mid-flight).
Cocaine Bear checked the facts and found that when above Florida, they overheard federal officers talking about tracking their jet on the radio. At that moment, the two men contemplated jumping.
The Cessna 404 first threw three duffel bags of cocaine, but Thornton was able to attach the fourth bag to himself. There was about 35 kilos inside.
In addition to the night vision goggles, he also sewed a nylon sack to his person that contained two pistols, a survival knife, and roughly $4,500 in cash.
Thornton offered Bill Leonard a four-minute crash lesson in skydiving before letting the plane fly on autopilot until it crashed, eluding the federal agents who had been pursuing them. Thornton and Leonard then intended to skydive.
Leonard jumped off the plane, and his parachute opened instantly. Due of the extra weight the cocaine imparted to his physique, Thornton unfortunately was unable to get his parachute to open properly.
He plunged to the ground in free fall and died instantaneously. Near the Island Home Airport in Knoxville, the body of Andrew Thornton was discovered in the driveway of Fred Myers, a resident of South Knoxville.
Thornton sported a Kevlar vest, khakis, and Gucci loafers throughout the movie. The jet crashed on Tusquitee Bald Mountain in Clay County, North Carolina, more than 60 miles away. A key found in Thornton’s pocket matched the tail number of the crashed Cessna.
After finding the duffel bag containing 35 kilogrammes of cocaine next to Thornton’s body, investigators from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation started looking for more of the drug’s packets.
Three months later, in December 1985, in the Chattahoochee National Forest in northern Georgia, they located a dead black bear close to a duffel bag. the Knoxville News Sentinel, to cite.
In September 1985, the body of Andrew Thornton was found in a driveway in South Knoxville. Above, EMS personnel and detectives are getting ready to move the body. The fake crime scene is shown near the end of the movie.
Are The Characters In Cocaine Bear Based On Real People?
Only Andrew C. Thornton II, a dishonest drug enforcement official and the head of the Kentucky drug trafficking organisation known as The Company, played by Matthew Rhys, seems to be based on a real person. Thornton attempted to jump off his jet after returning from a smuggling run in Colombia, but he was killed in the process.
The actress Keri Russell, who plays Colette Matthews in the movie, is wed to actor Matthew Rhys. Both Felicity and The Americans starred Russell. In addition, fictional characters were portrayed by O’Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Margo Martindale, and the late Ray Liotta.
What Is The Release Date Of Cocaine Bear?
Get ready with your friends because 2023 movies are about to become much more thrilling. According to Deadline, Cocaine Bear will be released in theatres on February 23, 2023. I know we all secretly wanted it to come out in 2022, but I’m willing to wait a few more months for this incredible pleasure.
How could anyone have imagined a bear acting in such insane wrath on the first day of the new year? Not me! That’s why I’m here, crazier than it is.
