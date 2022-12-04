Is Diana Ross Still Alive: What Speculations Made Fans Believe That She Is Dead?

Is Diana Ross Still Alive: Diana Ross has proven herself to be one of the most talented vocalists of all time, both during her tenure with the Motown group the Supremes and in her subsequent solo career.
Several awards were bestowed upon Shas in recognition of her outstanding efforts and contributions to the music industry. Due in large part to her time spent fronting The Supremes, Diana Ross has remained one of the music industry’s most recognizable figures for decades.
In 2018, she made her home at The Wynn Las Vegas, and her solo performances have been included on multiple Grammy Awards shows. Ross published a CD and vinyl album titled “Supertonic: Mixes” in 2020, featuring remixes of his best hits.
Who Is Diana Ross
The iconic American singer and actress Diana Ross are worth an estimated $250 million. Ross, who rose to fame as a member of the 1960s girl group The Supremes, later enjoyed a fruitful solo career. She is the only performer in history to have number-one success with singles as a solo act, a duo, and a trio. Diana has sold over 75 million CDs globally amongst all of her different personas as a singer.

Diana Ross was born on March 26, 1944, to Ernestine and Fred Ross, Sr. in Detroit, Michigan. She graduated from Cass Technical High School, Detroit’s premier vocational institution, in January 1962. Her initial goal was to become a fashion designer, thus she studied topics like garment construction, millinery, pattern making, and tailoring there.
Ross joined the Primettes, the female counterpart to the male vocal group The Primes, when she was 15 years old. The Primettes were invited to audition for Motown Records after they won a talent competition in Windsor, Ontario.
Ross had talked to his old next-door friend, William “Smokey” Robinson, and Robinson had agreed to bring the Primettes to Motown if Ross and the Miracles could hire Primettes guitarist Marv Tarplin. The Primettes wowed Motown officials, but they thought they were too young to sign with the label.
After they finished high school, Motown founder Berry Gordy invited them to return. The Primettes were undeterred and regularly visited Motown’s Hitsville studio to assist with recordings in any way they could, from hand clapping to providing background vocals.
In January of 1961, Gordy joined the band on the condition that they change their name, which they did. The group changed its name to the Supremes after Ross, Florence Ballard, and Mary Wilson remained members after Barbara Martin’s departure a year earlier.
Is Diana Ross Still Alive
On Tuesday, a Facebook page stating “R.I.P. Diana Ross” acquired nearly a million ‘likes,’ fueling speculation about the singer’s supposed death. In the “About” section, visitors were given a logical justification for the American singer’s early death:
“Our beloved Diana Ross passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m. ET. A Detroit native, Diana Ross entered the world on March 26th, 1944. We shall remember her fondly and never forget her. Please leave comments and likes on this page to express your sympathies.
Hundreds of fans of the late 78-year-old singer rushed to the Facebook page to express their sadness at her passing. Twitter experienced its customary death panic.
Due to the recent celebrity death hoaxes, some fans were skeptical, but others accepted the statement. Despite Diana Ross’s untimely death, major American networks have yet to mention it.
On Wednesday (November 30), reps for the singer announced that Diana Ross is well and fine. She may join a long list of celebrities who have been duped by this con. Some of the singer’s most ardent fans have criticized the false allegation, calling it risky, terrifying, and demeaning. Many have cited this as proof of her international renown.
