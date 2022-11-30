Is There A Problem With Canva Right Now? Canva Releases A Fix For The Website’s Download Difficulties

On Wednesday afternoon, people who used the editing platform Canva said that it wasn’t working right.
Users couldn’t download pictures or designs from the website.
@canva I can’t download any images. Is your site down?
— Ceara Kiwi Milligan (@kiwi_milli) November 30, 2022
Down Detector says that problems started around 2 p.m., when users said they couldn’t download from the website.
Several places in the UK, like London, Manchester, and Birmingham, reported problems.
Most of the reported problems were with the website (95%), while only 5% were with the app.
Is Canva down?
People asked the editing platform on Twitter if there were any problems.
We’re fixing things as we speak and things should be okay anytime soon. Please check https://t.co/fluLX6g5mn for updates. Sorry for the trouble! pic.twitter.com/smIxnMEPvt
— Canva (@canva) November 30, 2022
One person wrote: “@canva I can’t save any pictures. Is your website offline?”
Someone else wrote: “@canva: Is your network down? I can’t download.”
“#canvadown oof, I can’t download designs from @canva,” said a third.
Canva fixes website problems when people try to download content
Canva has tweeted a picture of an error message to inform users that the company is aware of the problem.
It said, “We’re working on fixing things right now, and everything should be fine soon.” Check https://canvastatus.com for new information. Sorry to bother you!”
