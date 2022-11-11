Ivana Trump Death: What Was The Reason Behind The Death Of Ex-Wife Of Donald Trump?

According to the findings released by the chief medical examiner for New York City on Friday, Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump and the mother of his three oldest children, passed away as a result of blunt force injuries to her torso that she sustained after an accidental fall.

Who Was Ivana Trump?

In 1949, Ivana Trump was born in the city of Zlin, which is currently located in the Czech Republic. Before she married Donald Trump in 1977, when he was already a real estate magnate, she had careers as a skier, a ski instructor, and a model.

Throughout the 1980s, she was an integral component of Trump’s rise to prominence as a Manhattan and international socialite thanks to her partnership with him in the management of casinos and hotels. In addition to that, she was the mother of his three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

The affair that Donald Trump had been carrying on during their marriage led to the couple’s divorce in 1992. Later on, he wed and later divorced Marla Maples, with whom he had a daughter named Tiffany.

He is currently married to his third wife, Melania Knauss Trump, who is also the mother of his son Barron and will serve as the first lady during his presidency from 2017 to 2021.

In the 1980s, Ivana and Donald Trump were seen together. Ivana had a say in the development of real estate developments in both New York and Atlantic City while serving as vice president of interior design for the Trump Organization.

Ivana Trump had previously stated that she was supportive of her ex-bid husband for the presidency.

But after he was defeated by Joe Biden and desperately sought to overturn the result, including by telling his supporters to “fight like hell” shortly before hundreds of them mounted a deadly attack on the Capitol, she stated that she wanted “this whole thing to be over with.”

She expressed her belief that her children had “enjoyed being around Donald and running the election and watching what will happen,” but she expressed her hope that one day they would “be able to live their normal lives.”

Ivana Trump Death

The announcement that Ivana Trump had passed away at the age of 73 the previous day at her home in Manhattan was made by the former president, but he did not provide any other information regarding the cause or method of her passing.

Ivana Trump’s body was discovered at the foot of the stairs in her house on Friday, and a spokesperson for the office of the chief medical examiner in New York City verified the reports that she had probably fallen down the stairs by accident.

Falls are the most common type of injury-related fatality among adults in the United States who are aged 65 and older, according to health experts in the country.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, accidental falls account for the deaths of approximately 64 senior persons per every 100,000 of their population.

Ivana Trump was discovered unconscious on Thursday afternoon by emergency personnel who had been dispatched to the Upper East Side residence where she lives in response to a 911 call. Her death was confirmed at the scene, and the police highlighted in a statement that there “does not appear to be any crime” in the circumstances surrounding her death.

As part of a civil investigation being conducted into their financial operations in the state of New York, Trump, Donald Jr., and Ivanka were scheduled to be questioned on Friday.

As a consequence of Ivana Trump’s passing, however, the office of the New York state attorney general decided to postpone the depositions. It did not take long before new times for the depositions were scheduled.

The following is an excerpt from a statement sent by a spokesperson for the state attorney general: “We send our sympathies to the Trump family.”

Read More: