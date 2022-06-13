What is Jack Del Rio Net Worth?

The Nationwide Football League’s Washington Commanders’ defensive coordinator, Jack Louis Del Rio Jr., was born on April 4, 1963, in Washington, D.C. (NFL).

He was picked by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 1985 NFL Draft after playing college football as a linebacker at the College of Southern California. Before retiring in 1996, he played for four other NFL teams.

In 1997, Del Rio joined the Saints coaching staff as an assistant. In 1999, he became a linebacker coach for the Baltimore Ravens, where he was a member of the team that won Super Bowl XXXV, defeating the New York Giants.

In 2003, Del Rio was promoted to head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars following a one-year stint as Carolina Panther’s defensive coordinator. Before being sacked abruptly following the 2011 season, he had a record of 68–71 and two playoff appearances with them.

Jack Del Rio Early Life

Big bandleader Jack Del Rio Sr., a Spanish-American father, and an Italian-American mother, was the father of Jack Louis Del Rio Jr. Following the marriage of Del Rio’s father to Jack, Sr., Peggy Lee briefly became Del Rio’s stepmother. A three-sport star in high school, Del Rio attended Hayward High School in California, where he was recognized as an all-state performer on the football, baseball, and basketball fields.

When it came to football, Del Rio was a key cog in his squad’s North Coast Section 2A title run. Even though he was the team’s primary catcher, in a playoff game against Mission San Jose-Fremont, Jack was turned into a pitcher and struck out 16 batters. When Don Wakamatsu was a player for the Seattle Mariners, he and Jack were teammates in both baseball and football.

Political opinions, ethnicity, and religion

Del Rio was a four-year starter on the football team and was a member of the All-American team as a junior in 1983.

Their senior year saw Del Rio garner consensus All-American accolades, finish second in the Lombardi Award voting for the nation’s finest lineman or linebacker, and be named co-MVP of the Rose Bowl alongside Tim Green, the University of Southern California’s star quarterback. In his college career, he tallied 340 tackles, 58 of which were for a loss. For the first time in his college career, Del Rio did not make the All-Pac-10 First Team (1984).

Professional career

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints selected Del Rio in the third round of the 1985 NFL Draft, 68th overall. In the 1985 USFL Territorial Draft, he was also drafted by the Los Angeles Express. When Jack was a rookie, he started nine games, tied a franchise record with five fumble recoveries, and was named an NFL All-Rookie team member. In addition to his 68 stops, Del Rio had five interceptions, three sacks, and three forced fumbles. After the season’s first game, Del Rio was replaced by Alvin Toles and made just 20 tackles.

Kansas City Chiefs

Former New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator John Paul Young reunited with Del Rio when the two were traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in August 1987. At right outside linebacker, he made 45 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in nine games, including one as a starter.

After the second week of the season, the NFL players went on strike. They stood outside Arrowhead Stadium during this time, keeping an eye out for any replacement players who might try to enter the stadium. Former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Otis Taylor had been mistaken for a substitute and assaulted by him. Taylor, 45, had been retired as a Chiefs scout for 12 years at the time of the incident. Later, Taylor filed a lawsuit and settled out of court.

At left outside linebacker, Del Rio appeared in 10 games in 1988 and had 77 tackles, one sack, and one pass deflection. On August 29, 1989, he was freed from prison.

Dallas Cowboys

On August 30, 1989, the Dallas Cowboys signed Del Rio off waivers.

An injured calf forced him to miss the following two games after he started the sixth game against the Green Bay Packers as the starting strongside linebacker. When David Howard was injured in the final eight games, Del Rio took over as a strongside linebacker and played the first and third quarters. He finished the season with 58 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and one pass defense.

While starting all sixteen games at strongside linebacker, Del Rio recorded 104 total tackles (third on the team), 1.5 sacks, four quarterback pressures, one pass deflected as well as two interceptions in 2013. In 1991, Del Rio took over as the team’s starting middle linebacker after Eugene Lockhart was injured and finished the season with 130 tackles, 53 assists, and 77 solo stops.

By allowing veterans like Del Rio, Ken Norton Jr., Darrin Smith, Dixon Edwards, Robert Jones, and Randall Godfrey to go via free agency in the 1990s, the Cowboys hoped to avoid paying a premium and affecting the salary cap by choosing linebackers.

Minnesota Vikings

Del Rio joined the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent signing on March 4, 1992. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, he led the team in tackles for a total of three consecutive seasons. A knee injury sustained in a game against the Chicago Bears in 1995 ended Del Rio’s career, and he would only play one more game that season.

Jack Del Rio’s Net Worth

As a football coach, Jack Del Rio is among the wealthiest and most well-known in the world. According to Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider, Jack Del Rio’s net worth is $1.5 million.

