Jamie Campbell Net Worth, Salary, Relationship

Jamie Campbell Bio

Jamie Campbell Bower was born on November 22, 1988, so she will be 33 years old in 2022. He was born and raised in London, England, United Kingdom, in a family with a good life. He is an Englishman and a Christian. He went to Bedales Independent School in Hampshire, England, to finish his early schooling.

Jamie Bower has loved music and acting since he was a child. He used to be in the National Youth Music Theatre and the National Youth Theatre. After his close friend Laura Michelle Kelly recommended him to her agent, he got his start in the business.

Name Jamie Campbell Bower Full Name James Metcalfe Campbell Bower Net Worth $3 Million Date of Birth 22 November 1988 Age 33 Years Birth Place London, England, United Kingdom Profession Actor, Singer, and Model Nationality English Hometown England Zodiac Sign Sagittarius School Bedales Independent School, Hampshire, England, United Kingdom College / University National Youth Music Theatre and The National Youth Theatre, London, England, United Kingdom Education Qualification Graduate

How much does Jamie Campbell Bower get paid? Information about salaries, movies, and TV shows

His yearly income is $510,000, and every month he makes $42,500. Since he works hard at his job, it is thought that his net worth might go up over the next few years.

At the beginning of his career, Bower was a part-time model in London for Select Model Management. The Dinner Party, a 2007 TV movie, was Bower’s first role. In 2007, he played Anthony in the movie Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. This made him famous and led to him getting roles in movies and TV shows.

In 2009, he played Caius in The Twilight Saga: New Moon. This role made him a huge hit with young people. He also kept writing about Caius in two more sequels to The Twilight Saga, which came out in 2011 and 2012.

In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, he played Young Gellert Grindelwald. This was his second important role. He has also been in several movies, such as Anonymous, Six Days of Sistine, and others.

In the 2009 miniseries The Prisoner, where he played Number 11 and 12, he talked about his TV career. In 2011, he played King Arthur on the TV show Camelot. Will, which was made by TNT, started in July 2017 with him as the main character.

Jamie Campbell Relationships, Family, and Girlfriend

David Bower is the name of Jamie Campbell Bower’s father, who works at Gibson Guitar Corporation. Anne Elizabeth is the name of his mother, who is a music manager.

Sir John Campbell, who was the Lieutenant Governor of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, was his great-great-great-great-great-grandfather.

Jamie Campbell Bower hasn’t gotten married yet. Ruby Quilter is a tattoo artist, and he is seeing her. Before that, he was with Lily Collins, who is also an actress. The two of them worked together in the movie Mortal Instruments.

He also had a relationship with the famous actress Bonnie Wright, with whom he got engaged. The couple met for the first time on the set of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. After that, they started dating. After being together for two years, they broke up and broke off their engagement.

