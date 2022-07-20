Who is Jason Sudeikis Dating? Did He and Keeley Hazell Call it Quits?

Who is Jason Sudeikis dating?
SNL star Jason Sudeikis’ relationship with model Keeley Hazell was announced after his breakup with ex-fiancée, Olivia Wilde.
Here’s a timeline of their relationship based on what we know.
When Jason was filming his comedy-drama, Ted Lasso, in London in February 2021, the two went on a few dates.
In the summer of 2021, the Ted Lasso co-stars were seen holding hands as they strolled through New York City.
According to the Sun, “Jason has always considered Keeley extraordinarily attractive, and has told friends he’s had a crush on her since Page 3 days,” a source told the publication.
Even though their friendship was strictly platonic, he and Keeley kept in touch throughout the past few years.
For some reason, Keeley was one of the first people Jason turned to when he learned about Olivia and Harry.” Her love and encouragement helped him through this difficult period.
When he asked her to dinner with friends in LA, their provocative banter quickly sparked a flurry of conversation.
By informing his friends about Juno Temple’s character Keeley, he further fanned the flames of rumors.
Ted Lasso features Keeley as a supporting actor after Jason cast her.
In the show, she portrays Bex, an older man’s sexy girlfriend who is caught up in a love triangle.
While filming together in the same house in March 2021, viewers noticed that the two had been dating.
Golden Globe winner Jason was accepted from the same homeroom where Keeley had been posting images.
Who is Keeley Hazell?
There was a time in the 2000s when the name Keeley Hazell appeared on British magazine covers, but these days, her name is in the spotlight due to a romance rumor involving Jason Sudeikis. According to recent rumors, there may be more to the professional and platonic relationship between the two actors than has previously been reported. According to a report in The Sun on Feb. 28, Keeley was one of the persons Jason “went towards” after his separation from the 37-year-old actress and director Olivia Wilde at the start of 2020.
According to the same source, Jason believed it was “too soon to plunge into a new romance,” but a second report from Page Six stated that Jason and Keeley have “gotten close” since Jason and Olivia’s separation. Jason and Keeley stoked speculation about their relationship as these photographs appeared to show them living together!
Why did Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis break up?
This couple appeared like a wonderful match when they first started dating in November of 2011. They originally met at an SNL finale after-party, where they discovered they had a mutual talent for comedy.
It was announced in January 2013 that they were engaged, and soon after, they learned out they were pregnant. It was 2014 when their son Otis was born, and 2016 when Daisy was welcomed into the world.
Olivia would occasionally post photos of herself and Jason together on Instagram, even though the couple kept their romance covert for the majority of their relationship. The news of their split in November of 2020 was all the more shocking because the couple would often be seen together at red carpet events.
Sources close to the former couple have verified the breakup, although neither Jason nor Olivia have made an official statement about it.
BookSmart’s director and Ted Lasso’s actor split up in early 2020, according to these reports, and there was no major drama involved.
“In January of this year, the couple broke up for the first time. They’ve settled into a terrific co-parenting routine, and it’s been a smooth transition “in November 2020, an insider told People “The family’s relationship is centered around the well-being of the children.”
According to an insider, the couple’s relationship began to deteriorate after they moved from their Brooklyn home to Los Angeles at the end of 2019.
Olivia was given custody papers on stage at CinemaCon in April 2022, which has brought a new layer of drama to their co-parenting relationship. The papers were marked “personal and confidential” by Deadline, and she hurriedly inspected them before continuing her presentation. Outraged with the spectacle of the papers being presented in public, Jason’s team issued a statement.
In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, Jason’s team said, “Mr. Sudeikis had no previous knowledge of the time or location that the envelope would have been delivered as this would purely be up to the process service firm involved.” If he knew she was being served in this manner, he would never have approved of it.”
