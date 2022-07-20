Who is Jason Sudeikis Dating? Did He and Keeley Hazell Call it Quits?

Who is Jason Sudeikis dating?

SNL star Jason Sudeikis’ relationship with model Keeley Hazell was announced after his breakup with ex-fiancée, Olivia Wilde.

Here’s a timeline of their relationship based on what we know.

When Jason was filming his comedy-drama, Ted Lasso, in London in February 2021, the two went on a few dates.

In the summer of 2021, the Ted Lasso co-stars were seen holding hands as they strolled through New York City.

According to the Sun, “Jason has always considered Keeley extraordinarily attractive, and has told friends he’s had a crush on her since Page 3 days,” a source told the publication.

Even though their friendship was strictly platonic, he and Keeley kept in touch throughout the past few years.

For some reason, Keeley was one of the first people Jason turned to when he learned about Olivia and Harry.” Her love and encouragement helped him through this difficult period.

When he asked her to dinner with friends in LA, their provocative banter quickly sparked a flurry of conversation.

By informing his friends about Juno Temple’s character Keeley, he further fanned the flames of rumors.

Ted Lasso features Keeley as a supporting actor after Jason cast her.

In the show, she portrays Bex, an older man’s sexy girlfriend who is caught up in a love triangle.

While filming together in the same house in March 2021, viewers noticed that the two had been dating.

Golden Globe winner Jason was accepted from the same homeroom where Keeley had been posting images.

Who is Keeley Hazell?

There was a time in the 2000s when the name Keeley Hazell appeared on British magazine covers, but these days, her name is in the spotlight due to a romance rumor involving Jason Sudeikis. According to recent rumors, there may be more to the professional and platonic relationship between the two actors than has previously been reported. According to a report in The Sun on Feb. 28, Keeley was one of the persons Jason “went towards” after his separation from the 37-year-old actress and director Olivia Wilde at the start of 2020.

According to the same source, Jason believed it was “too soon to plunge into a new romance,” but a second report from Page Six stated that Jason and Keeley have “gotten close” since Jason and Olivia’s separation. Jason and Keeley stoked speculation about their relationship as these photographs appeared to show them living together!

