Jennifer Garner Net Worth: Why She Missed Ben’s Wedding?

Jennifer Garner Early Life: Where Was She Raised?

In 1972 on April 17th, Jennifer Garner entered this world in Houston, Texas. William, her father, was a chemist, and her mother, after raising their family, earned a degree in English and taught at a local university.

When she was three, Garner, her parents, and two sisters relocated to Charleston, West Virginia. She spent her formative years in a religiously orthodox home, where she and her siblings often attended the local Methodist Church and VBS.

The teens were prohibited from using cosmetics, having body modifications (such as piercings or nail polish), or altering their natural hair color. After graduating from George Washington High in 1990, Garner continued his education at Denison University in Granville, Ohio.

After three years, she decided to switch her major from chemistry to theatre, so she attended the National Theater Institute in Waterford, Connecticut, during the autumn semester of 1993. After completing her BFA in theatre in 1994, she relocated to New York to pursue a career in performing.

Jennifer Garner Personal Life: Who Was Her Ex?

Between 2000 and 2004, Jennifer Garner was married to fellow actor Scott Foley. In 1998, they crossed paths on the set of the television show Felicity. She then married Ben Affleck, an actor, producer, and director whom she met while filming Pearl Harbor, and they were together until 2015.

Garner and Affleck, who have three children together, announced their breakup on June 30, 2015. In October of 2018, they formalized their divorce. No prenuptial agreement was supposedly in place.

Jennifer Garner Career: How Did She Become Famous?

After graduation, Garner relocated to Los Angeles in 1997 and got a few minor roles in TV movies and miniseries. She made her cinematic debut in the historical drama “Washington Square” and quickly became a household name after landing the lead part in the TV movie “Rose Hill.”

She had a role in the Woody Allen movie “Deconstructing Harry,” but many of her scenes were deleted from the final cut. In 1998, Garner landed her breakout role in “Felicity,” J.J. Abrams’ smash hit college drama. She appeared in supporting roles in well-known films like the 2000’s “Dude, Where’s My Car?” and 2001’s “Pearl Harbor.”

The role of Sydney Bristow on ABC’s “Alias” in 2001 was a watershed moment in Garner’s career. The show’s creator, J.J. Abrams, cast her specifically for the role.

Throughout the five seasons that “Alias” was on the air, Garner’s income increased from its initial $50,000 per episode to a peak of $150,000. Audiences and critics praised the show, and Garner was nominated for and won several awards for her performance.

She kept working in the cinema on the side while filming “Alias.” When Steven Spielberg saw her in “Alias,” he was so impressed that he contacted her personally to offer her a part in his upcoming film, “Catch Me if You Can.” In 2003’s “Daredevil,” she co-starred with Ben Affleck for the first time. I

n 2004, she made her breakthrough in the lead role in the romantic comedy “13 Going on 30.” For her part, Garner was lauded for bringing an endearing authenticity to the position of Jenna, the film’s protagonist, and a significant factor in the film’s $96 million worldwide haul.

She took a year off after “Alias” ended to regroup before starring in Diablo Cody, and Jason Reitman’s 2007 smash hit, “Juno. Her performance as Vanessa, a mother who desperately wants to adopt a kid, was universally praised.

After a long hiatus from acting, Garner made her Broadway return in late 2007 and early 2008 in a critically acclaimed production of “Cyrano de Bergerac” alongside Kevin Kline as Roxanne. She soon after signed on as an ambassador for Neutrogena.

Garner went on to star in more romantic comedies, earning rave reviews for her comic timing in films like 2009’s “The Invention of Lying,” in which she co-starred with Ricky Gervais and marked his directorial debut.

For the first time, Garner took on the role of a mother in the drama “The Odd Life of Timothy Green,” released in 2012 and co-starring Joel Edgerton. It made a respectable amount of money and was generally well received by audiences, but critics were divided.

In the drama Dallas Buyer’s Club (2013), starring Matthew McConaughey, Garner played a doctor who cared for AIDS patients in Texas in the 1980s. Again, her sensitive and moving performance won her high accolades from critics and audiences.

Why Jennifer Garner Did Not Attend Ben Affleck’s Wedding?

Jennifer Garner, the mother of Batman actor Ben Affleck’s three children, reportedly declined an invitation to her ex’s star-studded second wedding to Jennifer Lopez to avoid the cameras and scandal.

Garner missed Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding ceremony last week in Georgia due to scheduling conflicts.

Jennifer Garner Net Worth: How Much Wealthy She Is?

Hollywood producer and actress Jennifer Garner net worth are $80 million. In addition to being a successful actress, Jennifer is a well-paid spokesperson for companies like Capital One and Neutrogena.

Their Pacific Palisades mansion cost Jen and Ben $17.55 million back in 2009. The seller was super-producer Brian Grazer. Jennifer stayed in this home till late in 2018. Ben and Jen sold their mansion to Adam Levine of the band Maroon 5 for $32 million in December 2018 after she and the children had moved out.