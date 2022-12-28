Jo Mersa Marley Cause of Death: Bob Marley Grandson Died At 31

Jo Mersa Marley Cause of Death: On Tuesday, the body of Jo Mersa Marley, who was the grandson of Bob Marley, was found inside a vehicle. He was 31 years old at the time, making this the 31st year of his life. Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley, was well on his way to becoming a reggae icon like his grandfather before his sad death on Tuesday. He was known by his stage name “Jo Mersa.”
WZP Radio announced his passing on several social media sites, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. It has been established beyond a reasonable doubt that Jo’Mersa Marley, grandson of Bob Marley and son of Stephen Marley, passed away unexpectedly as the result of an asthma attack. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the Marley family.
According to the New York Post, the reggae musician was found unresponsive in his vehicle, and it was later determined that an asthma attack finally proved to be fatal.
The reports do not specify where Mersa’s car was located; however, they do mention that he has a wife and a daughter who live in his hometown. One of the many grandchildren that Marley has is currently 31 years old. After all, he was a reggae legend who was credited with fathering 11 children through seven previous relationships. The death of Mersa Marley, son of Stephen Marley, has been received with universal grief from those who were loyal to him.
In 2014, Mersa released his debut album from a recording studio titled “Comfortable.” After that, in 2021, he released “Eternal,” which turned out to be his final studio album. Some of his most well-known songs include “Burn it Down,” “Made It,” and “No Way Out.”
Jo Mersa Marley Cause of Death
An asthma attack, according to the Mayo Clinic, causes a person’s airways to become swollen and irritated, which results in the person suffering from the attack having difficulty breathing, coughing, or wheezing. According to Healthline, an asthma attack can be fatal because it causes the airways of the person suffering from asthma to narrow, causing them to stop breathing.
I've just learned of the tragic loss of Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley. A talented young reggae artiste, son of Stephen Marley & grandson of Bob Marley at only 31 yrs old. The loss of a child is a devastating blow no parent should face, my condolences to Stephen & the entire family.
According to the reports, asthma ranked as the thirteenth greatest cause of mortality in the United States in the year 2020. Although Health Match noted that attacks of this nature are extremely rare, they emphasized the need of being well-prepared in the event that one does occur.
Marley did not pass away from the illnesses that took his grandson’s life. Unfortunately, the musician lost his battle with illness at the young age of 36 years old. In 1977, he was diagnosed with a malignant melanoma under one of his toenails. He was strongly encouraged by the doctors to have his toe removed, but he chose not to and cited his religious beliefs as the reason for his decision. He continued to give performances, despite the fact that he was sick until cancer had already spread to his brain, lungs, and liver.
Who Was Jo Mersa Marley
According to Rolling Stone, Jo Mersa was born in Jamaica in 1991, but he relocated to Miami when he was 11 years old. Before enrolling at Miami Dade College, he had his high school education at Palmetto High School.
There, he majored in studio engineering. While being nurtured by his father Stephen, 50, one of Bob Mersa’s 11 children who followed in the late reggae artist’s footsteps, Jo Mersa was introduced to music at an early age and has been a musician ever since.
Jo Mersa started writing music when he was in middle school, and in 2010, he released his first song, “My Girl,” which was a duet with his cousin Daniel Bambaata Marley. In 2014, Jo Mersa released his debut extended play (EP), which was titled Comfortable. Eternal, his most recent EP and his second overall, was released the year before last.
During the course of the promotion of the tunes, Jo Mersa discussed his grandfather, who had passed away in 1981 at the age of 36. He spoke with Reggaeville.com about his grandfather’s legacy and said that his family recalls the late performer by reflecting on the experiences they shared with him.
