JoJo Zarur Net Worth, Career, Personal Life, And Much More

Jojo Zarur is a Mexican-born celebrity stylist and businesswoman. She was born in Coral Gables, Florida to a Mexican father and a Lebanese-Arab mother.

She studied pre-law and economics at Stanford University before dropping out to become Young Thug’s stylist. Styling for American Idol’s Jojo Zarur was made possible by her time spent working with Young Thug.

Zarur Boutique, her first venture into the fashion industry, opened in Miami’s Design District in August 2016.

During the first season of Love and Hip Hop Miami, she revealed that her parents were divorcing, which made headlines.

Jojo Zarur Early Life

Jojo Zarur was born in Mexico City, Mexico, on November 15, 1991. Faride Manzur and Jose Antonio Zarur Menez were the parents of Zarur Menez. In addition to serving as an alternate director of the Qualitas Compania de Seguros, her father is well-known in Mexico’s economic community as an accomplished businessman. JoJo’s father has a net worth of $45 million, making her a member of an affluent family.

Zarur went to school at the University of Alabama. She went on to Stanford University to pursue a degree in economics and pre-law. Despite this, she didn’t finish her university degree. To pursue a career as a fashion stylist, she is said to have abandoned her studies in the middle of their course.

Jojo Zarur Career

Initially, Jojo worked as a stylist for Young Thug, a rapper from Atlanta, Georgia. She opened Zarur Boutique in August of that year. After appearing on the hit reality show “Love and Hip Hop Miami,” she became well-known. She was a supporting cast member in the first and third seasons of the reality show. During the second season, she was one of the show’s key characters.

The first season of Love and Hip Hop Miami was devoted to her entrepreneurial endeavors in the 305 cities. Her parents’ divorce was also the subject of the reality show, which focused on her escalating conflict with them. In the reality show, viewers saw both her nice and wild sides. Young Hollywood and Veronica Steph had a long-running dispute with her. As a result of this, she formed a deep bond with Amara La Negra.

Zarur was cast as a key character in Season 2 of Love and Hip Hop Miami. Jessie Woo, Prince, and Miami Tip were all on her bad side in season two. As for Zarur, she had a hard time remaining loyal to Bobby and Amara, two of her closest friends in the world. When she and Amara la Negra broke up at the end of the season, it was a major blow. After the racially charged her supposed friend, Amara, along with Bobby lytes, the long-term friendship came to an end.

JoJo Zarur Personal Life

Pleasure P, an R&B artist, dated Love & Hip Hop Miami cast member JoJo Zarur during the second season of the reality show. She got into an argument with another cast member, Shay, while dating Pleasure P. Zarur and Baton Rouge rapper Kevin Gates has recently been linked. After they were sighted out for dinner in New York City on Tuesday, June 7, the rumors about their relationship began to spread. On Instagram, Kevin went Live for a few minutes, and Zarur could be seen right in his face.

Afterward, Zarur and Gates were seen walking hand in hand through the streets. In the opinion of trusted insiders, they’ve just been seeing each other for a few weeks after starting to date. After separating from his wife, Dreka, Gates became close with Zarur. It is still unclear if they are dating or not because neither of them has officially confirmed it. Despite this, they each posted a video of their relationship progressing. A blushing emoji was attached to a repost of Gates’ video, in which she wrote “Play with me if you like.”

Jojo Zarur Net Worth

Love and Hip Hop Miami’s Janna Zarur, also known as Jojo, is a prominent member of the ensemble. Her success as a high-profile celebrity artist and reality television star has resulted in a whopping $45 million in net worth for her.

