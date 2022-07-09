Jordyn Woods Net Worth: How Much Money the Model Makes?

A Los Angeles-based model and social media sensation, Jordyn Woods is an American. One of the most sought-after plus-size models in the United States, Woods frequently discusses body positivity and acceptance of one’s body type in her speeches and interviews.

She has been in Vogue and Mane Addicts campaigns.

Early Life

As of September 23, 1997, Jordyn Woods was born in Los Angeles. Her mother, Elizabeth Woods, is a brand manager and photographer who reared her.

At a young age, she was exposed to the glamour and sparkle of the film and television industry. When she was 6, she modeled for the ‘Ford Modeling Agency,’ and that was her first experience in front of a camera.

A Wilhelmina agent noticed Woods on Instagram and signed her to the agency in 2015. It was the following year, at Christian Siriano and Lane Bryant, that she walked her debut runway for the brand. Woods modeled for Khloé Kardashian’s clothing line, Good American, from 2016 until 2019. She made her New York Fashion Week debut in 2017 by walking in a show.

Television Career

On “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in 2015, Woods made her television debut; she went on to make numerous guest appearances on the show through 2019. Woods was also a co-star in the eight-part reality series “Life of Kylie” during this period. She appeared on the show with her best friend, Kylie Jenner, who discussed her life and her makeup company. Ariel Tejada and Tokyo Stylez also appeared in the series, which focused on Jenner’s personal and professional lives. As part of a “friendship ritual,” Woods and Jenner traveled to Peru to solidify their connection.

When Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith , and Adrienne Banfield-Norris hosted the discussion show “Red Table Talk” in 2019, Woods was a guest. As a member of the “Hollywood Squares” cast, she appeared on the game pprogram”Hip Hop Squares” in the same year. In 2020, Woods competed as a Kangaroo on the third season of the reality singing competition series “The Masked Singer.” In addition to her work in reality television, Woods appeared as a guest star on the ABC sitcom “Grown-ish.” A college student considering suicide was played by her. It was in 2002 that Woods appeared in the BET+ film “Trigger” as the starring part.

Business Ventures

Woods is extensively involved in the fashion and cosmetics industries. He founded SECNDNTURE, a clothing company that caters to all body shapes and sizes, in August 2018. Jordyn partnered with Kylie Jenner to create the Kyle x Jordyn line for Kylie Cosmetics the following month. Woods collaborated with the UK-based fashion shop Boohoo.com on a new apparel line in 2019. She also launched a hair extension line with Easilocks in the same calendar year.

Woods was also featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan UK’s July 2019 issue. She also appeared in a Rick Ross music video that month. The Quarantine Collection will be launched in late 2020 by Woods and PrettyLittleThing. She also founded FRSTPLACE, a fitness company.

Personal Life and Real Estate



Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, was Woods’ best friend and caretaker until February of this year. When Jenner began an affair with NBA star Tristan Thompson, the two developed a rift. Karl-Anthony Towns and Woods will begin dating in May of 2020.

Woods moved into a leased property in Los Angeles in 2020 after being supposedly thrown out of Jenner’s house during Jenner’s scandalous tryst. With various bedrooms, a cutting-edge kitchen, an arcade area, and floor-length glass doors that offer a breathtaking view of the mountains outside, this home is ideal for entertaining friends and family alike.

They created a close bond, which eventually led to a romantic relationship between Jordyn and Karl-Anthony Towns of the NBA. After announcing their engagement in September 2020, the couple has stated that the Covid-19 pandemic brought them closer together.

‘It just so happened, Covid came and kind of brought its obstacles, and it kind of pushed us to select where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more,’ Karl said to People. Ultimately, “and we went with the latter,” he said.

Jordyn’s 26-year-old basketball player surprised her with a Louis Vitton jacket and a Porsche, despite the two of them being thousands of miles away for Christmas this year.

Fai Khadra, a close friend of the Kardashian family, was said to have dated Jordyn for a short time between July 2017 and March 2018.

Before their brief relationship came to an end, they were spotted holding hands.

Besides Chris Brown, Jordyn has also been photographed on a date in Studio City, California.

There have been reports linking Jordyn to NBA player Devin Booker after the two were spotted leaving a bar together in West Hollywood together in 2018, however, the two have never confirmed or disputed a romantic relationship between them.

Jordyn Woods Net Worth

It’s no secret that Jordyn Woods is a socialite, singer, and business owner. The net worth of Jordyn Woods is $6 million. “Life of Kylie,” an E! reality series in which she starred with her closest friend Kylie Jenner, is her most notable role. Woods is also well-known for her slew of YouTube videos and her forays into the fashion industry. She has more than 12 million Instagram followers as of this writing.

